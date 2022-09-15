The Daily Advertiser
Residents told to get ready as Wagga Ag Races makes 2022 comeback

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated September 15 2022 - 8:08am, first published 8:00am
2021 Wagga Ag Races Best Dressed Lady runner up Millie Matthews. Picture by Penny Burfitt

Rain, hail or shine, the annual Wagga Ag Races will go ahead on Saturday no matter what the weather brings.

