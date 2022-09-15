Rain, hail or shine, the annual Wagga Ag Races will go ahead on Saturday no matter what the weather brings.
Murrumbidgee Turf Club (MTC) chief executive Jason Ferrario said while they are remaining optimistic for the best case scenario, the worst that will happen is that the event will go ahead without the races.
"Worst case scenario will be that we have what we call phantom races," Mr Ferrario said.
"So it would be a normal race day without the races, but we would still have TABs and bets on for the Sydney races, which would be displayed on the big screen."
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting showers for Wagga on Friday and Saturday.
"We're monitoring the forecasts, but hopefully we don't get too much," Mr Ferrario said.
The Wagga Ag Races were created to raise money for Peter Worsley, an old boy of Ag College who broke his neck in a game of rugby, leaving him a quadriplegic.
It is also the MTC's second-biggest race meeting of the year.
Mr Ferrario is hoping there will be a good turnout at the event on Saturday after it was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19 and only saw half of the expected crowd in 2021.
"Last year we had about 3500 people show up. Ideally, this year we will see 7000," he said.
"We are looking forward to seeing everyone and are praying to the weather gods for good weather conditions."
The event will run on Saturday at the MTC from noon.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
