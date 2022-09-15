The Daily Advertiser

Disaster Relief Australia, a veteran-led not-for-profit organisation, now has a presence in the Riverina

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
September 15 2022
Ben Leslie is DRA operations coordinator for NSW says veterans can find a sense of community through volunteering. Picture by Conor Burke

Wagga veterans will be given a chance to put their skills and experience to use with the announcement that Disaster Relief Australia now has a presence in the Riverina.

