Wagga veterans will be given a chance to put their skills and experience to use with the announcement that Disaster Relief Australia now has a presence in the Riverina.
Disaster Relief Australia is a veteran-led not-for-profit organisation that provides disaster response to those affected by natural disasters, both domestically and overseas.
Wagga's Ben Lesslie is DRA operations coordinator for NSW, and he said his home town is the perfect place to attract volunteers to the organisation.
"It's the largest inland city in NSW, it has two military bases, it's halfway between Sydney and Melbourne, only two hours away from Canberra ... it's strategic that we could have a regional cluster of people who could come together," he said.
Since its inception in 2016, DRA has deployed to over 25 disaster response operations around the world, with a roster of over 2,000 active volunteers nationally, 451 active members NSW alone.
Mr Lesslie said that for veterans, volunteering can be a boost to their mental health and help with life after service.
"It's to capture the skills and experience of military veterans who still want to serve the community," he said.
"To utilise those skills and then to offer that sense of purpose and service. It's part of a reintegration program back into civilian life."
Riverina Veteran Wellbeing Centre Manager Charlotte Webb said groups like DRA can offer veterans that sense of community they might be missing in civilian life.
"DRA bands Veterans together and gives them a purpose to use the skills gained in their service to go into disaster affected areas and be of real use," she said.
"This community aspect is something that the Riverina Veteran Wellbeing Centre is keen to foster more of in the local region. Bringing passionate like-minded veterans together to tackle real issues both for themselves and for the community is a purpose shared by both DRA and the Veteran Wellbeing Centre."
Volunteer Mary McCann from Wagga is a 12 year veteran of both the army and navy. An ADF medic and current RN, she volunteers because it's part of her personality.
"My background is emergency and I enjoy helping out," she said.
And she has seen first hand the benefit veterans gain from volunteering.
"One of the reasons I wanted to help people is that a lot of my colleagues and friends suffered with mental health and adjustment issues after defence service," she said.
"[DRA] supports veterans ... you're working with like minded people," she said.
Mr Lesslie is a former member of the Queensland fire and emergency services and was recently nominated for Riverina volunteer of the year for his work with DRA.
He said organisations like his are vital in disaster situations.
"In Australia they're priceless, unlike SES and RFS who are first responders, we sit in the recovery phase," he said.
"We go into these communities after the water has subsided, after the fire is out and help them rebuild."
The recent deployment for flood relief in NSW and QLD deployed 714 volunteers, contributing over 25,767 volunteer hours, completing 526 requests for assistance which have saved the community over $1.4 million.
DRA currently has around 10 active volunteers in the Riverina and is looking to expand that in the coming months.
And that team will be crucial as the team prepares to deploy back to Lismore and the Hawkesbury to assist with flood clean up.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
