Collingullie-Glenfield Park co-coaches Brett Somerville and Nick Perryman are confident their side has what it takes to win the Riverina League premiership on Saturday

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 15 2022 - 11:30am
Collingullie-Glenfield Park co-coaches Brett Somerville and Nick Perryman ahead of Saturday's Riverina League grand final.

Collingullie-Glenfield Park co-coaches Brett Somerville and Nick Perryman are confident that their younger players will take a lot of confidence out of Sunday's preliminary final win as they prepare to face Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong in Saturday's Riverina League grand final.

