Collingullie-Glenfield Park co-coaches Brett Somerville and Nick Perryman are confident that their younger players will take a lot of confidence out of Sunday's preliminary final win as they prepare to face Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong in Saturday's Riverina League grand final.
In the second semi-final against the Lions a fortnight ago, the young Demons players seemed to be overawed by the rise in pressure, however Somerville said his side had taken a lot out of the tough preliminary final win against Coolamon.
"They got that culture shock when they turned up and Ganmain got us a couple of weeks ago," Somerville said.
"You learn a lot from those and our kids probably proved that last weekend against Coolamon who had a red hot go as well.
"They were able to improve, work under pressure and execute how we expect them to.
"It was really pleasing to see and should give them confidence into this weekend."
MORE SPORT NEWS:
Despite being under extreme pressure it was the Demons' young defenders who were among the best in the semi-final loss with Harry Radley, Joe Perryman, Tom Crakanthorp and James Pope all among their best.
Whilst expected to be a fierce contest again with the Lions forwards, Somerville said his back six were looking forward to the challenge ahead.
"They have got a great forward line and we like the way our guys match-up on them," he said.
"They are excited about that challenge to see how they will perform.
"It's sort of that one where it really doesn't matter what time of the game you are up to, they can still score from anywhere.
"Whilst the boys will gain confidence as the game goes on, you just know at any point they can turn momentum very quickly."
Following the loss to the Lions, it was noted that Collingullie's pressure was no where near the standard that it had been throughout the year.
Perryman said that the performance against the Hoppers showed that they gone well about rectifying that pressure.
"We made little steps in that I think," Perryman said.
"It was obviously not where it needed to be against these guys last time and we thought our start was a lot better on the weekend in that area."
Perryman's unfortunate injury at the business end of the season has been disappointing for the Demons, however Somerville believes that it has a silver lining attached to it.
"It has made some other blokes stand up," he said.
"It gave Ed (Perryman) some opportunity to pop up in the midfield and he obviously provided plenty of drive.
"Steve Jolliffe and Matty Klemke both stood up, not just from a playing point of view as they've done that all year.
"But just from a leadership point of view and that was really pleasing to see.
"Then it just provided more time for a Brad McMillan and James Kennedy came back in and performed pretty well.
"So it is disappointing for Nick himself and for the team, but there was a little bit of a silver lining attached to it."
Although Perryman won't be lining up for the Demons on Saturday, there will be still be quite a few former premiership players running out for Collingullie.
With so many young players, Perryman says having that mix of experience is a real benefit for the youth coming through.
"It is important," he said.
"I think we missed James and Jayden (Klemke) a few weeks ago and I thought they were really important for us last week.
"It's good to have those experienced players, but it's also good to have a mix of youth as well.
"We are excited to see what our young guys can do on the big stage and have the support of those guys that have had experience there before."
