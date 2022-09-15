The Daily Advertiser

Undefeated Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes prepare for Riverina Netball League grand final

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated September 15 2022 - 7:17am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mikaela Cole said Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes won't fold under pressure as they enter the Riverina Netball League grand final undefeated.

The one-club mentality at Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes has been integral to their dominating success says A grade captain-coach Mikaela Cole.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist at The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.