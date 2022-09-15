The one-club mentality at Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes has been integral to their dominating success says A grade captain-coach Mikaela Cole.
With teams in all five grades of finals this year, Cole said working alongside juniors and lower grade teams has contributed to A grades undefeated season.
Cole said the club has fostered success this season through integrating their teams and she is confident her side will stand up to expectations in their final against Wagga Tigers on Saturday.
"I think it is pressure in terms of you don't want to end up losing with us to going through undefeated all year but majority of the girls in our team have been in this position before, we've played plenty of finals and even though a lot of us are young, we've got a lot of seasons under our belt," Cole said.
Booking their spot in the final two weeks ago, MCUE have been playing practice matches against out of region teams during their week off.
Playing indoors this weekend, Cole expects her team will benefit from the cover. Particularly suited to indoor games is goal attack Kaylah Upfield, who has been playing in the indoor HART Regional League in Canberra.
MCUE are hoping to utilise the perceived safety of indoor games to their advantage, increasing defensive pressure against the Tigers, who are known for creating turnovers.
"I think it allows us to put more defensive pressure on because girls aren't afraid of falling over and injuring themselves. It's a lot easier to put your body on the line for the ball," Cole said.
This is Cole's first year as A grade coach and though it's been an adjustment to coach and play, she said the transition has been made easier by support from ex-coaches.
"I have Lisa Reynoldson on the side and previous coach Marie Hope, who's coached A grade for numerous years, on the sideline helping me out and being those eyes off the court. So it certainly helps me being able to have that second and third opinion if I can't see everything out there," Cole said.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist at The Daily Advertiser.
