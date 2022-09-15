Underdogs Wagga Tigers have no fear heading into Saturday's Riverina League A grade grand final against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.
Captain Georgia Tilyard said the young team are embracing their underdog status and are ready to give it their all on Saturday.
"I am just that stoked to have even made a grand final," Tilyard said.
The team had no expectations heading into the 2022 season and are looking at the grand final as another chance to continue to develop their players.
After excelling defensively all season, they are hoping to continue capitalising on turnovers across the court.
Defender and league best and fairest winner, Jess Allen, is expected to finish her season strong, with Tilyard confident the defender will bring her A game.
"We're just proud that she got there but for her, I don't think there's any pressure for her to perform, she does it every year, it's nothing different for her," Tilyard said.
Playing on indoor courts this week, Tigers are hoping to capitalise on the opportunity to play hard and fast netball. Preferring a quick game, they will speed up their ball movement, without concern weather will impact play.
"Players want to commit more to their drives, they're willing to have a crack at that ball and not pull out so it'll make for a much faster and harder game," Tilyard said.
Despite MCUE heading into the final undefeated, Tilyard said track records are irrelevant, preferring to focus on the upcoming game than those past.
MCUE goal attack Katie Caller is on the Tigers radar as one to shut down. The shooter has height over the Tigers defence that Tilyard said they will struggle to match.
"For us, it'll come down to the circle defenders using their feet, and just trying to get that elevation because I know that a lot of the feeds into Katie are often quite high," she said.
"Unfortunately, we don't have height at all in the circle myself and Jess (Allen) aren't even six foot yet. So we do have a lot to live up to, but at the end of the day, we just got to do our best to try and match that height."
Coached by sister Brooke, Tilyard said she's excited to be heading into the grand final together.
"She has never been able to coach or play in an A grade grand final, so this will be her first time, so I'm extremely excited for her to even be playing. Win or lose it's going to be a really good day for both of us just have made it there," she said.
A culture of friendship in the team has helped the Tigers this year with players all willing to go the extra mile for each other. After stepping away from Wagga for a while, Tilyard said it was good to have her sister return to the club with such a positive impact.
This is the first time the team has headed into a grand final together, though many have finals experience in other teams and grades.
"We're just going to go out there, give it absolute our best and I do think that we are definitely capable of putting on a show but I don't think we're feeling frightened by it at all," Tilyard said.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist at The Daily Advertiser.
