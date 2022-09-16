Bernie and Judy Hinchcliffe have made some significant decisions over the course of their lives, but even they admit the call to become foster parents "ranks right up there" with the biggest.
But after 11 years of nappy changes and school trips, the Wagga couple have no regrets and believe it's one of the best decisions they ever made.
"It's just so rewarding to see them grow from where they were when they first came to our house to what they were when they left," Mr Hinchcliffe, 74, said.
The pair initially became foster parents for Mr Hinchcliffe's grandson in 2011 and after loving the experience committed to taking in even more children.
Since then, they have provided respite, short-term and long-term care for about a dozen babies and children.
Mrs Hinchcliffe, 69, said many of the foster children come to them from difficult situations and providing them with a loving home can have a big impact.
"They usually come with a lot of baggage so we put in lots of resources and try to work through that," she said.
"We find that all the children want to come back and live with us ... so hopefully that means we're doing a good job."
With Foster Care Week on until September 17, local agencies are calling for more families to open their doors to children in need.
CareSouth Wagga regional manager Jade Carey said there were about 16,000 children and young people in foster care across NSW, with more than 60 entering care each week because they cannot live safely at home.
The organisation currently works with 38 carer families across the Wagga region, but there is a huge need for even more people to put their hand up.
"We are actively looking for foster carers in the Wagga area for 10 children and young people, aged 1-16 years, including sibling groups," Ms Carey said.
"Foster carers don't need experience being parents, they just need to be patient, caring and willing to continue learning and growing alongside the children and young people in their care."
Over the past week, Mr Lawrence cafe has been serving residents their coffees in CareSouth branded cups, which urged the drinker to consider becoming a foster parent.
CareSouth case worker Tom Perry said the aim of the campaign is to spark conversations and get Wagga residents to consider fostering.
"People can come and grab a coffee and hopefully they see CareSouth and think 'what is that', look it up, look up the statistics and realise they can really do this," he said.
Mr Perry said he was confident there were many people in Wagga who would make fantastic foster carers.
"A great foster carer is someone that is willing to put the child ahead of themselves, to provide love and care they may not have been getting in the past," he said.
The Hinchcliffes urged Wagga residents to consider the "fantastic experience".
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
