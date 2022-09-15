A woman has been taken to Wagga Base Hospital with neck injuries after a two-car collision at a notorious Wagga crash site.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said two patients were assessed by paramedics at the scene.
The spokesperson said a woman in her 40s was taken to hospital with neck injuries while the second patient did not require hospital treatment.
Police remained at the scene until tow trucks arrived at about 10.15am.
Traffic was able to continue flowing as services worked to clear the scene, however, there was some congestion on Old Narrandera Road when turning onto the Olympic Highway.
The scene was cleared a short time later at about 10.30am.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
