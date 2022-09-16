The Daily Advertiser

Growing Up Wiradjuri: Dr Anita Heiss' latest book collates stories of local elders

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
September 16 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aunty Cheryl Penrith's experience of growing up Wiradjuri centres around her grandmother. Picture by Tim Piccione

Diverse stories from some of the region's most respected Wiradjuri elders can now be found in a book aiming to pass down local knowledge to a wide audience.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.