Diverse stories from some of the region's most respected Wiradjuri elders can now be found in a book aiming to pass down local knowledge to a wide audience.
Award-winning Wiradjuri author Anita Heiss' Growing Up Wiradjuri is a junior non-fiction anthology made up of prominent, local community leaders.
Dr Heiss, author of 2012's Am I Black Enough For You?, said she wanted to provide a platform for Wiradjuri elders like Uncle Stan Grant Snr, Aunty Isabel Reid and Aunty Cheryl Penrith to share their life experiences.
"I wanted to demonstrate the diversity of who we are, where we live, how we speak," she said.
"The greatest vision of the project for me was as a resource that actually helps demonstrate Wiradjuri pride in ourselves and in our community and in our nation.
"That's why I think it's really important for [these stories] to be in the classrooms because you won't find these on curriculum."
The author said she wanted to combat a media image of Indigenous Australians spoken of "from a deficit position".
"Whereas nearly everybody in my world - whether down in Wagga, whether elders or kids in classrooms - they are working from a position of excellence every day," said Dr Heiss.
Contributors also include Uncle James Ingram, Aunty Lorraine Tye, Aunty Elaine Lomas, Aunty Mary Atkinson and Uncle Norman Little - each sharing a unique version of growing up on Country.
The project originated from Dr Heiss' time studying for a graduate certificate in Wiradjuri language, culture and heritage at Wagga's CSU campus four years ago.
"The connection that course provides on top of learning language is extraordinary," she said.
"It changed my life.
"I started learning what should have been my first language at the age of 50."
The course wouldn't exist without the restorative language work of Growing Up Wiradjuri contributor Uncle Stan Grant Snr.
For Wagga-based elder Aunty Cheryl Penrith, growing up Wiradjuri meant sharing stories of her grandmother and her memories as a young girl in Brungle.
"Looking back now, I think that she prepared me for leadership," she said.
"And from an early age, she told me a lot of family history.
"That's why I wrote about my Nan."
Aunty Cheryl shares another connection to the physical book, with son Luke Penrith creating the cover's artwork.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Wiradjuri elder said many of her chapter's stories are ones her grandchildren know by heart.
"We were a culture of storytellers and that's how we passed on modern knowledge," Aunty Cheryl said.
"That's how we've got to keep doing it and keep telling stories and being really descriptive and also honouring our old people that went before us."
Aunty Cheryl said she wanted people to understand how diverse Wiradjuri stories were, with storytelling and passing down knowledge to younger generations at the book's core.
"I think it's fantastic not only for the Aboriginal community but for the whole community to look at our stories and how we've all grown up," she said.
Growing Up Wiradjuri is now available, with an official book launch in Wagga with Dr Heiss on 6 October.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.