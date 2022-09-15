The Daily Advertiser

Kildare Catholic College end Mater Dei Catholic College's Creed Shield reign with a 1-0 win in final

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated September 15 2022 - 6:12am, first published 2:10am
Kildare Catholic College celebrate their Creed Shield final win over Mater Dei Catholic College at Gissing Oval on Wednesday night. Picture by Matt Malone

KILDARE Catholic College ended the Creed Shield reign of Mater Dei Catholic College with an impressive 2-0 win in Wednesday night's final.

MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

