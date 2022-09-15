KILDARE Catholic College ended the Creed Shield reign of Mater Dei Catholic College with an impressive 2-0 win in Wednesday night's final.
Oscar Knight gave Kildare the lead with a well-timed header in the first half before Max Prest sealed the win with a pinpoint free kick late in the game.
In a fast and physical decider, Kildare proved more clinical in the front half than their opponents, halting Mater Dei's quest for a fourth straight title.
Kildare captain Max Prest was rewarded for a fine game by winning the Brian Thomas Medal for player of the final.
Kildare coach Max Pilon was pleased to see the school finally get over the line in a Creed Shield grand final.
"It was unreal. It's the third time we've been in the grand final in the last three years so it's good to finally get a win," Pilon said.
"I think for us, I think Mater Dei was really tough, I think they're a better team on the field, I think we just capitalised on finishing off a couple of open shots and things like that."
The schoolboy soccer grand final had been postponed several times over the past month and Pilon said his Kildare boys had been champing at the bit.
"They've been really keen," he said.
"It's been put off the last few weeks due to weather, they've just been really keen to get out here and start playing."
The victory capped off a memorable year for the Kildare boys, who now completed the 'big three' after wins in the Carroll Cup and Hardy Shield earlier in the year.
"So we've won Carroll Cup, Hardy Shield and now Creed Shield as well, which is unreal. I'm not sure how many schools have won all three," Pilon said.
"I'm extremely proud. Every single one of them. There is probably only four or five boys in our team that actually play, the rest are from rugby league, AFL or other sports so we've done really well to get a win."
