Collingullie-Glenfield Park co-coach Nick Perryman is looking forward to leading his side into Saturday's Riverina League grand final, however will be forced to do so from the sidelines.
Nick broke his arm in the Demons last clash with Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong and will not take part in the grand final, however said it was great to see his two younger brothers Ed and Joe pull on the red and white.
"Yeah it's definitely good to have those guys playing," Nick said.
"They've played well for most of the year and been really good."
Nick is no stranger to grand final success for the Demons winning premierships alongside brother Harry in 2014-15 while playing alongside Ed in 2018.
While disappointed not to playing himself, he said he was still excited to be coaching in a grand final.
"I can't wait," Nick said.
"It's great to be a part of a grand final and the week.
"When you are not in there you are jealous of the sides that are playing and I can't wait to get out there on Saturday."
After finishing the year as minor premiers with only the two losses, Nick was hoping that his side would be able to cap off a successful year with premiership success.
"That's why you play and that's why you play finals and get this far into the year," he said.
"You want to try and win it and we've given ourselves a good opportunity."
The Lions and Demons have fought out three tough contests so far this year, with Nick expecting nothing different when the two sides clash on Saturday.
"They've been tough all three times we've played them," he said.
"They won one and we won one and then they sort of smacked us in the mouth a couple of Saturday's ago."
Ed Perryman has enjoyed experienced premiership success in the past for the Demons, but was looking forward to running out alongside Joe in Saturday's grand final.
"It should be good," he said.
"This is my second year playing with Joe as I played a bit with him last year.
"It will be good to play alongside him in a grand final."
While Joe will be lining up for his maiden first grade grand final, Ed said he wouldn't need to be giving him any advice ahead of the big game.
"I just let him play and he's at the opposite end to me most of the time," he said.
"He knows what he's doing, so I will just let him go about his business."
Ed was rewarded for an excellent year with a spot in the Riverina League Team of the Year, however said he was hoping for team success come Saturday.
"It's not been too bad," he said.
"I've mainly played up forward this year which has been a bit of a different role and I've enjoyed that.
"It was good to make team of the year, but I just want to win this weekend really.
"That's the main focus."
With Nick missing Sunday's preliminary final against Coolamon, Ed had more opportunity to play through the midfield with the forward enjoying the opportunity to get further up the ground.
"I enjoyed getting up the ground and getting a few more touches," he said.
"It can be tough in the forward line because you have always got an opponent on you."
Despite going down by 43-points the last time the two sides played, Ed believed that his side could take the victory if they control the contested ball.
"You have just got to win the contest," he said.
"We were pretty poor in the midfield the last time we played them.
"We just need to be looking to get the ball forward and probably winning the contested possession will go a long way to winning the game I reckon."
With Nick, Harry and Ed all being premiership players at the Demons, Joe is hoping that this Saturday he can also join his three brothers as Collingullie premiership players.
"It would be pretty special to win one," he said.
"It would be my first one and the boys have played in a few, you watch those and they are pretty special to win.
"So that's the aim definitely."
While Nick and Ed have been playing predominantly up the ground, Joe has cemented a spot in the Demons back six and has been pleased with his season.
"It's not been too bad," he said.
"We have got a good back six down there, Popey (James Pope), Harry Radley, Josh Gunning, Tom Crakanthorp and the old bloke Dan Frawley.
"It's just the same six and hopefully we can have a good game on the weekend as well."
Pope and Radley both went down with injuries towards the back end of the season, with Joe happy to see the pair return in time for the finals.
"They've had unbelievable years," he said.
"Popey obviously made the team of the year and Harry would've been very close as well.
"They've been super and hopefully they can be really good on the weekend."
Joe said that he has enjoyed having Nick as co-coach this year and said that it would be good to reward his efforts with a premiership on Saturday.
"It's been good," he said.
"He rides me and Ed pretty hard, but he wants the best out of us.
"It's obviously disappointing that he's not going to play, but he is still going to give everything as coach.
"He's put a lot of effort in this year, so we want to try and get over the line for him."
