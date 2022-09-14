The Daily Advertiser

Collingullie-Glenfield Park's Ed and Joe Perryman will look to win the Riverina League premiership for their injured brother Nick

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 14 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ed, Nick and Joe Perryman ahead of Saturday's grand final clash against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.

Collingullie-Glenfield Park co-coach Nick Perryman is looking forward to leading his side into Saturday's Riverina League grand final, however will be forced to do so from the sidelines.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.