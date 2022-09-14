The Daily Advertiser

Emergency services called to crash on Wyalong Road at Tullibigeal just after 8.30am on Wednesday

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated September 14 2022 - 11:05pm, first published 7:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The scene of the two-car crash on Wyalong Road at Tullibigeal, which left six people injured. Picture supplied

Three people, including a one-year-old girl, have been flown to hospital after a serious two-car crash in the northern Riverina on Wednesday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.