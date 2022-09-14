Talbot set for next shot at Million Dollar Chase semis

A big task lies ahead but Wagga trainer Ben Talbot is confident he's better prepared for his second shot at the Million Dollar Chase semi-finals.
Cawbourne Hooper is back for his second shot and will be joined by kennelmate Dana Maggie at Wentworth Park on Friday night.
Talbot wasn't thrilled with score middle box draws with both but is pleased with how they come into the semis.
"The dogs are trialling really well, the box draw isn't ideal with box five for Dana Maggie and box six for Cawbourne Hooper as I would have liked to see them in a little closer," Talbot said.
"We had one last year and just missed out on in the semis with Hooper but we have two this year and I'm a little more clued up as to how to prepare them but they have drawn pretty hot heats and it is very good this year.
"All you can do is cross your fingers, head up and do our best."
Dana Maggie has come up with the same box that she started from finishing sixth at the track late last month.
However Talbot expects she will be better for the experience.
"She jumped well and she hadn't been there so I'm expecting a bit more this time around," he said.
Talbot elected to keep Cawbourne Hooper fresh and he hasn't raced since finishing second at Wagga to qualify for the semi-finals.
However he did impress after having a hit out at Temora on the weekend.
"Cawbourne Hooper trialled exceptional on Sunday so we just have to wait and see how he goes," Talbot said.
"He's had two trials at Temora as it is a bit of an uphill race and a bit more of a workout but he's run home in very good time.
"I didn't give him a start due to a few niggling injuries."
Meanwhile My Boy Rockin' has come up with the one box after winning the Wagga regional final for the second year running.
However the Brian Smith-trained greyhound has been drawn in the same semi-final as defending champ She's A Pearl.
She's A Pearl had her 13-race winning streak snapped when fourth in Goulburn's regional final but bounced back to winning ways to book her spot at Wentworth Park last time out.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
