Talbot set for next shot at Million Dollar Chase semis

By Courtney Rees
Updated September 15 2022 - 8:09am, first published September 14 2022 - 8:00am
Wagga hopefuls in the Million Dollar Chase, Dana Maggie (with Chris Newcombe), My Boy Rockin' (with Joanne Smith) and Cawbourne Hooper (with Ben Talbot) after their success at Wagga last month. Picture by Les Smith

A big task lies ahead but Wagga trainer Ben Talbot is confident he's better prepared for his second shot at the Million Dollar Chase semi-finals.

