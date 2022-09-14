The Riverina Conservatorium of Music is close to achieving its years-long dream of moving into a new location on Simmons Street in Wagga.
In an email to the music community this week, director Hamish Tait invited people to have a look at the new building's construction progress.
Mr Tait said students should be able to move in during the last weeks of November.
"We were hoping to complete the move during the school recess period but the timing of these things is often out of our hands," Mr Tait said.
The Conservatorium was granted $10 million in 2018 by the NSW government to move from the old CSU South Campus but last year lost a $20 million fund after a new recital hall plan was deemed "not viable".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.