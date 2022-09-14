Letters: Legacy thanks supporters for their generous support

On behalf of the Legacy Club of Wagga Wagga, I write to express my thanks to the people of Wagga and surrounding towns for their support during our recent Legacy Appeals week.
Due to COVID restrictions this was our first Appeals Week since 2019.
The generosity for Legacy was evident to the many helpers who assisted us in collecting donations.
Thank you to the shopping centres, hotels, and clubs who allowed us to sell our badges, bears and raffle tickets in their premises.
Thank you to the Army, RAAF personnel, Army cadets, school students and Friends of Legacy who assisted us for the week.
Finally a special thank you to the general public, Wagga businesses and our farmers for their ongoing support.
The support allows Legacy to continue caring for the widows and families of those in the Defence forces who have served our country.
In her letter to The DA, Mary Kidson ("Rail proposal 'pie in the sky'", September 10) writes the Inland Rail is not even any great advantage nationally.
Sadly this shows a complete lack of understanding of this nation-building project, which for good reason is supported by both political parties.
Pacific National has on order 50, 4500-horsepower tier 4 diesel engines that will use up to 80 per cent less fuel per tonne hauled compared to trucks with 70 per cent less emissions.
Their rail operators will follow them with fully-welded rail and special high-speed bogies these trains will make less noise than the hundreds of trucks using the main highway 24/7.
Regarding level crossing times, a 1.7-kilometre train with 70 wagons and 140 containers, travelling 60 kilometres an hour will take about three minutes.
If we assume an extra eight trains a day that is an extra train every three hours. That is over a thousand containers and a lot of tricks of our roads.
With regards to taking a line to the west, we have already spent up to $20 million on an intermodal terminal, well done council.
This will encourage industry to invest in Wagga, with direct rail access to all major capitals.
Millions have been spent on a new rail bridge over the river and on strengthening the viaduct.
If we ask ourselves where Wagga has grown in the last five years and where it will grow in the next 20 years? The answer is obviously to the north.
With this in mind, it is hard to see how a line from the west could connect to that terminal without huge cost and disruption.
I am sure many of our northern residents and some farmers would want a say on any such proposal.
This is a nation-building project that will lower our freight cost and our carbon footprint and remove thousands of trucks from our roads.
It needs our support.
