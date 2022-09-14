The multimillion-dollar development project at the old Charles Sturt University south campus site inched closer to completion on Wednesday, with the help of many tiny hands.
Construction is well under way on phase one of aged care provider Signature Care's $35 million project, which will see 180 beds of high-level care divided into five wings.
Workers at the site got a bit of a helping hand yesterday as a group of children from nearby Little Wonders Early Education Centre came to the building site.
Preschool teacher Erin Davidson said the children were very excited to get closer to the job they've been keeping an eye on for months.
"They've been very interested, they stand outside on the play fort and they can see over the fence everything that's happening," she said.
"They get really excited when they can see the cranes over the fence.
"They always ask for the construction toys out in the classrooms ... it's a real talking point for the children."
Croft Developments site manager Daniel Davey confirmed that despite poor weather, and other supply issues that are affecting the wider construction industry, the project looks on track to be completed on time.
"We're on track to finish [stage one] just before Christmas and hopefully have the first residents in before January," he said.
Mr Davey said they hope to kick off stage two of the project, comprising 36 beds and costing around $4.6 million, right on the back of stage one. Stage two is currently awaiting council approval.
Mr Davey said it was a nice treat for both the youngsters and workers on site.
Croft donated hard hats and hi-vis to the budding young tradies, and they all decorated their hard hats in preparation for their first day on the job.
"I know from having my own children, and a lot of blokes on site have their own children, we thought they'd love to come down and have a look, especially with such a big crane on site," he said.
The children started their day the same way your average tradie would, he said.
The Croft crew gave the kids a safety 'toolbox talk' pre-shift, checked for hard hats, high-vis and made sure they had their iced coffee and pie ready for smoko.
"We had a fair few show of hands when we asked who wants to be a machine operator when they grow up," he said. "I think we've got a few budding apprentices among them.
"It was great to have the kids on site here."
Croft Developments chief executive Graham Croft said they were "very close" to gaining state government approval for another aspect of the overall project - a planned 90-lot subdivision.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
