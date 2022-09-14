A flood watch has been issued for the Tumut River ahead of a major rain event set to hit the region on Thursday.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning on Wednesday for the river which flows into the Murrumbidgee.
Last week the bureau issued a minor flood watch for the Murrumbidgee River, but it was later cancelled.
However, the bureau has so far stopped short of issuing a flood watch for the Murrumbidgee this time.
According to forecasts, Wagga is expected to receive between 10 and 15 millimetres rain on Thursday, with a further 3 to 8 millimetres on Friday, and as much as 14 millimetres over the weekend.
Residents in low-lying areas including along rivers and creeks are reminded to monitor river levels and the weather conditions.
Online updates to river levels can be found at: http://www.bom.gov.au/nsw/flood/southwest.shtml
It comes barely a week after a similar rain event swept across the region, dumping 38.6 millimetres rain in the bureau's Kapooka gauge and 31.2 at Wagga Airport.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
