The owner of a Temora pub whose strict dress code sparked a social media uproar has assured patrons the requirements are not designed to exclude anyone from the venue.
The Railway Hotel owner Peter Ward says the Facebook post about the dress code, which said the venue would not allow high vis, flannelette shirts or dirty clothing, was "misinterpreted" by some members of the community.
"I wish to emphasise that the dress code is in no way designed to exclude members of the local or wider community," Mr Ward said.
In other news
"The dress code we are implementing is to help create a comfortable, friendly and harmonious environment."
The deleted social media post about the dress code garnered hundreds of comments and shares, with many people criticising it for being overly restrictive and unfair towards tradies and farmers.
Others jumped to the defence of The Railway Hotel and praised the pub for attempting to create a more boutique dining experience for Temora.
Mr Ward said the dress code will only be enforced in some parts of the recently reopened venue.
"To clarify the situation, our dress code, which applies to the boutique bar, coffee lounge and brasserie dining room, consists of clean clothing and footwear, no singlet shirts, no offensive clothing, no thongs and no bare feet," he said.
According to the publican, the dress code was designed to "complement the ambience of the hotel".
The 114-year-old venue only reopened on September 1 after spending more than five years with its doors closed to the public.
Mr Ward said the dream is for the pub to become an "iconic road-trip stop".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.