The Daily Advertiser

The Railway Hotel defends strict dress code after social media uproar

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated September 14 2022 - 11:14am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Railway Hotel owner Peter Ward (right) with his son Andy Ward at the Temora venue's grand opening on September 1. Picture contributed

The owner of a Temora pub whose strict dress code sparked a social media uproar has assured patrons the requirements are not designed to exclude anyone from the venue.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.