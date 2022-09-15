An abattoir worker has been spared time behind bars for assaulting his friend and housemate.
Afutiti Afutiti of Estella, appeared in Wagga Local Court on Tuesday for sentencing on one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The 37-year-old's solicitor sought to have the matter dealt with via an intensive correction order (ICO)
Magistrate Christopher Halburd said it was instead likely that Afutiti would receive a full-time custodial sentence.
"I am against you. He was already on an ICO and was prohibited from using alcohol. It's clear from he police facts that alcohol contributed to this offending," Magistrate Halburd said.
According to a police statement of facts, Afutiti lived with seven other people in one house and the court previously sentenced him to an ICO for high-range drink driving and driving while disqualified.
Afutiti knew the victim for years prior to them both leaving Samoa for Wagga and starting work together.
"On the evening of July 21, 2022, [Afutiti] and the victim and other members of the household consumed a four litre cask of wine together in the accused's bedroom," the statement said.
About 8pm Afutiti requested the victim and other guests leave the room.
The victim refused to leave as he wanted to continue the party, which angered Afutiti and a verbal argument ensued.
"Afutiti then approached the victim, who was seated, and slapped him two times in the face," the police statement said.
"The slaps connected with the victim's nose, causing it to bleed."
One of the guests intervened and the accused was removed form the bedroom and taken out the front of the house.
The physical confrontation continued and one of the guests suggested Afutiti leave to allow things to cool off.
About 1.30am, Afutiti returned to the house to find some of his property, including clothes and personal items, had been burned on the lawn.
Afutiti called police, who interviewed both sides of the dispute and Afutiti admitted to the assault while being recorded on body worn camera.
In court on Tuesday, Afutiti's solicitor said he did not understand the no alcohol clause in his ICO due to a language barrier.
Afutiti required a Samoan translator during his court appearances.
"He wanted to be alone to speak with family in Samoa, who told him they wanted to call him," the solicitor said.
"[Afutiti] tells me he got on hands and knees begging the victim to leave the room to give him some privacy. The victim refused to leave and that is when the incident has taken place."
The solicitor said all his personal belongings had been burned after he left the house, including his passport.
"He arrived in Australia in 2020 on a working visa. He is working full time for a meat processor in the Wagga area. He came to Australia to make money to support his family in Samoa," the solicitor said.
"His offending is aggravated by being on conditional liberty at the time but I emphasise the charges for the ICO were very different to charges before court today."
The solicitor said Afutiti thought his ICO prohibited him from drinking and driving and he had sold his car to prevent breaching the order.
Magistrate Halburd adjourned the case for a few hours so he could obtain an audio recording of Mr Afutiti's court hearing when the ICO's terms were explained to him.
Later in the day, Magistrate Halburd said "I accept there has been a miscommunication".
"There was some provocation, a low level of injury, and [Afutiti] himself called police," Magistrate Halburd said.
"The only appropriate sentence is one of imprisonment, which ought to be seven months, but I'm giving the offender the benefit of the doubt."
"It's appropriate that the sentence be served in the community by way of an ICO. You are not to drink alcohol at all, anywhere at any time, for the next seven months."
Magistrate Christopher Halburd had Afutiti read back the terms of his ICO to the court via his interpreter.
