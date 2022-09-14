The Daily Advertiser
Wagga Magpies take out the Group Nine under 14 premiership with 16-6 win over Cootamundra

By Matt Malone
September 14 2022 - 5:00am
Wagga Magpies under 14 team celebrates their Group Nine premiership win at Equex Centre on Saturday. Picture by Madeline Begley

WAGGA Magpies got 'reward for effort' by taking out the under 14 Group Nine championship at Equex Centre on Saturday.

Matt Malone

