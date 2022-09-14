WAGGA Magpies got 'reward for effort' by taking out the under 14 Group Nine championship at Equex Centre on Saturday.
It was three seasons in the making as Magpies got the better of Northern Pool champions Cootamundra 16-6 in the under 14 decider.
A converted try to Joshua Harris gave Cootamundra a 6-4 lead at half-time but Magpies were able to keep the Bulldogs scoreless in the second stanza and piled on three unanswered tries to grab victory.
Magpies coach Russell Graham said it was a thoroughly deserved victory for his boys, one that had been some time in the making.
"We've had a great season. We've got a good group of boys that have been together for a few years," Graham explained.
"We were at the top of our pool last year but COVID knocked over finals. It was good to go through this year. We got through the southern pool and got to play Coota in the grand final on Saturday, which was the match up from last year that we never got to have so it was pretty exciting.
"It's a shame someone has got to lose because it's only kids footy but it was brilliant for our boys and reward for them for all the effort they've put in over the season."
Kai Stanmore was rewarded for a powerhouse performance with the Rick Keast Medal for man of the match, while Jock Graham, Dannen Waugh-Smith, Lucas Roberts and Andrew Pearse all shone in a brilliant team effort.
Graham praised his team's defensive efforts in the win over Cootamundra.
"We were down. Cootamundra are such a well-drilled side. We were down 6-4 at half-time," he said.
"Our line defence is really good, we kept them scoreless in the second half, which is amazing. Our line defence is great, our ability to play the ball, we've got a really strong game plan around balance between our forwards and backs, making sure we utilise everyone's strengths is really what we work around. We've got some different type players that have different skill sets.
"The commitment of the team was the highlight to get over them in the second half."
Graham said the Magpies group were a pleasure to train, lapping up everything thrown at them.
"They just love training, they love footy. We went to two nights a week this year and they just love it," he said.
"Most of them play Aussie rules as well and the more footy the better. They play school footy, you name it, they play it.
"They are brilliant. They look after each other, they're very well committed as a team. They train hard, they listen, they put what you tell them into action, they're very respectful, we've got a great bunch of families that support us."
Magpies qualified through to the championship final after a win over Turvey Park in the southern pool decider.
Graham said the standard of rugby league has been exceptional.
"Against Turvey Park, that was just a great game. They're a very good team as well. We always match up evenly against Turvey," he said.
"The level that they play at, you've got kids that can kick the ball 50 metres on the fly, it's great footy. The standard that they play at, they compete really hard and they all know each other mostly so after the game it's all handshakes and hugs, win or lose, which is really good."
Under 13: Brothers 18 d Young 6
Under 14 leaguetag: Temora 40 d Brothers 0
Under 14: Magpies 16 d Cootamundra 6
Under 15: Young 38 d Kangaroos 14
Under 16 leaguetag: Brothers 22 d Harden-Boorowa 10
