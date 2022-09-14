Young has been waiting 24 years to be back in a Group Nine and Gus Smith can't believe he's going to be part of it.
The 23-year-old never saw himself as a first grader but has looked at home in the second row this season.
Smith made his first grade debut for his junior club just after his 18th birthday in 2017 but it wasn't until last year that he really started to cement his place in the side.
He was co-coach of their reserve grade outfit in 2020 and believes the extra responsibility was an important step in his progression.
Another was some more maturity.
"I never really found the time or took it seriously, I was more just playing because I loved it, and I never really thought I could play first grade to be honest," Smith said.
"I didn't see myself as a first grader and it wasn't until Nick Hall put a lot of work into me.
"I've definitely matured a lot more, there was no way I would have been able to keep a first grade spot if it wasn't for a few people, mum and dad especially have done a lot for me.
"There's not much more I can do in terms of football, this is as high as I'll ever get but for a Young local this is just the pinnacle."
Young have been trying to find the right balance between their local talent and bringing in some more experienced players.
Their success really started when Joe, Mick and Ben Picker came to the club for the 2020 season before Mitch, Tyler and Nick Cornish filled that void last year.
Smith feels he's been one of the biggest beneficiaries of it.
"The Cornish boys have been absolutely fantastic, Josh Ayers is another one and really all the blokes we've brought in in the last few years like the Pickers what they bring to the club and what they leave at the club is just phenomenal.
"They don't just come to play football, they take the time to build people up around them and I think that's made a massive difference at the club.
"They feel like locals. Then there's Jonah (Latu) who is in his first year here and he doesn't look out of place in the town at all as everyone knows him and everyone loves him.
"The club itself is at such a good point and if we had of had success earlier it wouldn't have felt quite as gratifying as there's been such a build up. It just means a lot much more."
Smith can't let himself dream of just what ending Young's 31-year drought would be like.
However he knows it would be a big thing for a town that has been starved for success for so long.
"I honestly think we would shut the town down," Smith said.
"It would mean so much for the club and for the town itself."
