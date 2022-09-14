Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong key forward George Alexander is eagerly awaiting his chance to play in his first Riverina League grand final when his Lions go up against Collingullie-Glenfield Park on Saturday.
Alexander played in two Hume League premierships in 2017 and 2019 with Osborne, but has since transferred across to the Lions and is looking forward to get into it.
"Yeah I'm really excited and can't wait," Alexander said.
"I wish Saturday was here already as I'm sick of waiting around."
Alexander is in his second year at the Lions and said that he has enjoyed the challenge of playing in a different league.
"It's probably a little bit different," he said.
"The RFL is probably not as physical, but has a bit better skills.
"But I'm liking the change and it has been good."
MORE SPORT NEWS:
Alexander has enjoyed a breakout season kicking 57 goals and narrowly missed out on the Stewart Fraser Medal whilst also being named at full-forward in the Riverina League Team of the Year.
Whilst pleased with his season, Alexander believes there is still room for improvement.
"It was okay, but I still have got more to give I think," he said.
"But it was a good year."
Alexander has been the main figurehead in the Lions forward line this season following the departure of Riley Corbett, however he says that the position has been filled by the combination of Jacob Olsson and Dan Foley.
"I suppose it has been a little bit different," he said.
"But Olsso has been playing a lot of deep forward and so has Dan Foley.
"So it's still pretty similar to what it was last year, but it's just a couple of different blokes I suppose."
Olsson and Foley have both been in good form the past couple of weeks with the duo switching from the ruck to rest deep forward, with Olsson kicking six goals in the past two games while Foley has kicked two.
The transition has meant that Alexander has been spending more time up the ground which the young forward has been enjoying.
"I like it, it's good to get up the ground and get your hands on the footy a bit more," he said.
"Narrandera is the perfect spot for it, so you can get a fair bit of run in the legs.
"I've been enjoying it and love being further up the ground."
It has been a much more consistent season for Alexander with the young forward finally putting some annoying injury niggles behind him playing 16 games compared to just the seven last year.
"I'm good to go," he said.
"I've had six to seven weeks and the body has been good to me for a change which is good."
After finishing on top last season however with no finals being played, Alexander has said that his side was just looking to make the most of the opportunity presented to them.
"We are in a good spot to try and win it," he said.
"We are going to do whatever we can to get the job done."
Despite defeating the Demons by 43-points in the second semi-final a fortnight ago, Alexander said Collingullie would definitely be bringing their best football on Saturday.
"I reckon they'll bring a pretty good brand of footy," he said.
"We will have to be on if we want to win."
A potential match-up against fellow Team of the Year member James Pope is on the cards for Saturday, with Alexander also possibly expecting Harry Radley and Tom Crakanthorp to play on him at stages throughout the afternoon.
"Either Popey or Harry Radley or even young Crakanthorp as well," he said.
"Either of those three will probably roll onto me occasionally."
Although having experienced grand final week in the past, Alexander said he was just trying to treat his preparation the same as any other game.
"I just do the same thing and treat it like any other game," he said.
"Try not to think about it too much."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.