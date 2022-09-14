The Daily Advertiser

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong forward George Alexander is excited about playing in his first Riverina League grand final on Saturday

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated September 15 2022 - 4:24am, first published September 14 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ganmain key forward George Alexander is looking forward to playing in his first Riverina League grand final when his Lions face Collingullie on Saturday.

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong key forward George Alexander is eagerly awaiting his chance to play in his first Riverina League grand final when his Lions go up against Collingullie-Glenfield Park on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.