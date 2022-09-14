SOUTH Wagga Public School and Wagga Public School have shared the spoils in this year's Sydney FC Cup.
South Wagga's girls team continued their sporting success with an impressive 8-0 victory over Wagga Public on Tuesday.
Wagga Public then got one back with a 2-1 win over South Wagga in the boy's final.
South Wagga went ahead 1-0 early before Wagga Public got the equaliser shortly before half-time.
Then with 10 minutes remaining, Wagga Public found the back of the net to grab a memorable victory.
The two winning schools earned themselves a game-day experience with Sydney FC later in the year.
Football Wagga development officer Liam Dedini said the boy's final was a terrific contest.
"They had played each other a few times, contesting the PSSA knockout and South Wagga kept getting the better of them," Dedini said.
"So Wagga Public were happy to get one back."
Dedini praised South Wagga girls for their clinical grand final performance.
"They're doing well in all sports," Dedini said.
"They've got an athletic group of girls, a few play together on the weekend, and they've been having some success across a lot of school sport."
