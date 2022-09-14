A Canberra man has been jailed for fleeing police in a stolen ute through Wagga when the city was busy with voters casting their ballot for the federal election.
Jack Summerrell, of Conder, appeared in Wagga Local Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to two charges of dangerous driving, one charge of driving while disqualified and one charge each of refusing drug and alcohol tests.
Summerrell, 18, was also given a 12-month community corrections order for possessing a stolen white Ford Ranger dual cab utility vehicle that was stolen in the Australian Capital Territory and used to speed across Wagga.
Magistrate Christopher Halburd said Summerrell could easily have faced further charges.
"The reason we don't have a police pursuit [charge] here is that he was driving so dangerously that police did not pursue," Magistrate Halburd said.
"He put everyone's lives at risk. There needs to be a message sent: Do so and you will be brought before this court and punished harshly."
According to a police statement of facts, officers were patrolling Oura Road at North Wagga at 8.50am on May 21 this year due to reports of white Ford Ranger bearing ACT registration driving in a dangerous manner towards Wagga.
As police approached the roundabout at Oura and Byrnes roads they spotted the Ranger travelling in a westerly direction.
Police activated all warning signs and attempted to catch up but Summerrell increased his speed and police were not making up much ground despite travelling well in excess of the speed limit.
Summerrell passed a slower vehicle by moving to the left and driving through dirt at high speed then turned left onto Hampden Avenue and towards the Wagga central business district.
"Due to the large number of pedestrians in the area due to federal voting, police pulled over and stopped," police said.
Summerrell was seen a short time later travelling west on Travers Street in Wagga overtaking vehicles and driving dangerously.
Police spotted Summerrell at 9.40am travelling north on Glenfield Road and followed him onto Fernleigh Road in Turvey Park and Pinaroo Drive in Glenfield Park with Ranger's rear tyre now appearing to be flat.
Summerrell turned right into Dalman Parkway and travelled through a busy federal voting location.
"The rear tyre was completely destroyed and chunks of rubber were flying off as the tyre disintegrated," police said.
"[Summerrell] began travelling slower as the vehicle began to drive on the rim."
Summerrell stopped near the roundabout of Red Hill Road and Bourke Street in Tolland and was arrested.
Police found a tomahawk machete and cigarette lighter in the shape of a gun located on the back floor of the Ranger.
After being taken to Wagga police station, Summerrell acted "erratic and hostile" and refused to be breath tested or provide an oral fluid same for drug testing.
In court on Tuesday, Summerrell's solicitor Zac Tankard said his client had spent three-and-a-half months in custody and had been assaulted and stood over multiple times due to his young age and slight build.
"He's had a harder time than the average inmate but it has allowed him to get off drugs and reflect on how to change his life," Mr Tankard said.
"He has a loving and supporting family here in court from Canberra and they are committed to getting their son back.
"They have arranged a psychological review and drug rehabilitation and he can go straight there if the court decides."
Mr Tankard conceded that Summerrell's overall offending was serious and he had presented a danger to the public.
"There is evidence of remorse in his letter to the court; it's an unsophisticated letter but reflects his thinking," Mr Tankard said.
"He has ADHD and low to borderline intellectual functioning."
Summerrell wiped his eyes and sniffled while waiting for Magistrate Halburd to decide on his sentence.
Magistrate Halburd said Summerrell had started using alcohol and drugs in his early teens and had escalated at the time of offending to using 0.4 grams of methamphetamine per day as well as heroin.
"It's heartbreaking for families when they have got to watch this happening to their child," Magistrate Halburd said.
"It's tempting for courts to look at all that and say that's terrible and release [the offender] with time served but that does not pay due regard to ... ensuring the offender is adequately punished.
"Young people with very adult crimes should face consequences to deter further crimes."
Summerrell was sentenced to nine months in jail with a non-parole period of five months due to the special circumstances of the need for drug rehabilitation.
Summerrell sentenced was backdated to May 31 so he will be released on October 30 and will be disqualified from driving for two years upon release.
