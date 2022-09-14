Coping amidst a period of great change

If you have a person you trust, it can be helpful to share what is going on for you. Seeking support is not a weakness, but a strength. Remember most likely everyone you know is trying to cope with the planetary and personal changes that are occurring. Our culture is fixated on the "feel good" mantra, so not many are able to be real and true to their actual feelings. On top of this many of our political leaders around the world still do not have the courage to face the realities of what is being demanded by the changes we are experiencing. It can sometimes feel like a conspiracy of silence.