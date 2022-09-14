Coping amidst a period of great change

In my last opinion piece, I looked at the common human response to change - especially when the change is occurring and we don't know where it is heading. This change has been precipitated by many events and consequences of our attitudes, beliefs and political systems.
However, I stressed the role of the pandemic in heightening everyone's anxiety, fear and above all our sense of the possibility of destruction and disaster at a planetary scale never before contemplated. Add to this the reality of climate change and increasing climate disasters, again worldwide, and no wonder there are such distress, anxiety and mental health issues in our families and communities.
So, how can we face this change and not feel overwhelmed and hopeless? The first thing I would like to suggest may seems counter-intuitive, especially in our consumer, feel-good society. This is to simply to acknowledge our feelings, even those really dark, scary ones. We live in a time where we actively avoid talking about hard realities. There is still stigma around mental illness and sharing and talking about our deep, "negative" feelings. So, we tend to repress because "it" hurts, because "it" is frightening and most of all because we do not understand "it" and tend to see "it" as personal weakness. "It" are those deep dark feelings we fear. We are all in the same boat!
So, first it is important to allow ourselves to own this part of ourselves. To say to ourselves, what I am feeling is absolutely appropriate and normal, and to name, as best you can, what those feelings are. Feel these feelings, letting the grief and sadness flow through you and if you want to cry that's OK as well. Remember, feelings are not set in cement. They come and they go and like storm clouds, but dealing with painful feelings is so important because it gives you the choice to take care of yourself.
Trying to be other than who you are; like always cheerful, stoic or endlessly distracting yourself, will inevitability be very harmful to your mental health. Buried feelings do not go away; they just fester away in the dark and deplete our well-being. We are facing losses which come with the changes we are facing. Grief is real and is a sign of the love and attachment we feel for our planet, community or loved one; nothing to be ashamed of.
If you have a person you trust, it can be helpful to share what is going on for you. Seeking support is not a weakness, but a strength. Remember most likely everyone you know is trying to cope with the planetary and personal changes that are occurring. Our culture is fixated on the "feel good" mantra, so not many are able to be real and true to their actual feelings. On top of this many of our political leaders around the world still do not have the courage to face the realities of what is being demanded by the changes we are experiencing. It can sometimes feel like a conspiracy of silence.
When you become aware of feelings arising, simply pause and take a deep breath and say to yourself, I see/fear you and name the feeling. Try not to push against the feeling, but welcome it and sit with it, asking what it is telling you. Thank the feeling for helping you to understand what is happening for you in this moment.
Practise being kind to yourself. Make yourself a cuppa, sit in the sunshine, take a walk in the garden, listen to the birds, play some music you like, connect with the natural world, contact a friend and have a chat. If you have a journal write about the experience of accepting rather than dismissing. Show care to yourself, as you would if another person were sharing a deep experience of feeling with you.
The only place we live is the present moment. We remember the past and we can anticipate the future, but we live our lives in the present. The stories we tell ourselves about the past and the imaginings we have about the future can keep us unaware of what is happening, right now.
Taking notice and being engaged in the present moment is not superficial. We can be entranced by a sunset, a beautiful song or a hug from a loved one and at the same time be aware of the crises the world is facing. We are capable of so much more than we give ourselves credit for.
Take the time to notice and be grateful for the good, the helpful and beautiful that is part of your life. It can exist alongside of the sorrow and pain. Noticing both is what brings balance and choice into your life.
So the first step in coping with change, is to acknowledge that the change has happened and not avoid it. Then to allow ourselves to feel ALL our feelings and be kind and caring towards ourselves.
Some practical steps next.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.