Mikayla Towers had already had her most successful night before scoring her first win.
The Leeton teenager had picked up two placings at Young on Tuesday before Golden Reason arrived just in time to win by a half head.
The 17-year-old was thrilled to breakthrough after having her first start in June.
"It was awesome as I've driven him pretty much from the beginning," Towers said.
"Dad drove him in his first two starts and I've had the rest and he's slowly been edging his way closer each time."
Towers was almost on the outside fence in the close finish but the five-year-old kept coming to score his first win at start 11.
"He just kept fighting," she said.
"After going so many miles every Tuesday it was good to finally get the win."
****
Former Coolamon reinsman Shane Edyvean also brought up his first win his month.
After making the move to Tasmania this year to work for the state's leading trainer Ben Yole, Edyvean partnered $101 chance Tee Jay Cee to victory at Launceston on September 4.
The first win came in his 69th start after the 35-year-old made his debut in the 2019-20 season and came on a big night for the stable with Yole training all eight winners on the card.
****
DELILAH Rose picked a good time to score her first win.
After being unplaced in her first four starts, including a sixth a Bathurst Gold Tiara heat, the two-year-old filly was able to lead all the way in the Breeders Challenge heat at Young on Tuesday night.
Fe Fe On Fire, who was set to start as favourite, was a late scratching after throwing herself down on the track before the race.
Instead the Wayne Sullivan-trained filly capitalised on her absence to book her place in the semi-finals of the group one series.
There was no two-year-old colts and geldings heat run due to insufficient nominations.
Western District trainers had shown plenty of interest but were ineligible to take part.
****
YOUNG father and son combination David and Blake Micallef tasted success at Cowra on Sunday.
The pair scored with Our Sams Home as the veteran scored his second win in four starts.
Blake Micallef is sitting on 199 driving wins.
****
NERANO will have his first start for new trainer James Rattray at Menangle on Saturday night.
After winning seven of his first eight starts for Ellen Bartley, including wins in the Griffith and Leeton Pacers Cups, the five-year-old stayed with Rattray after a fourth at Menangle earlier this month.
He has drawn one in the opening race.
Romanee will also have his first start for new trainer Jack Trainor on the same program.
****
REGAL Attire went one better for Leeton owner Michael Boots at Menangle on Saturday.
After a second in his first Australian start, the trotter dominated his level to help former Junee reinsman Cameron Hart add to his lead in the NSW premiership.
He is now five wins clear of Jack Callaghan.
****
WAGGA will hold an eight-race card on Friday.
The first is at 1.23pm.
Leeton then races on Tuesday.
****
ON THE Pace is having a break but will return in October 13's edition of The Daily Advertiser.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
