If you've ever looked down at your phone in the middle of a face-to-face conversation or ignored a question to answer a text, you've unknowingly taken part in 'phubbing'.
The practice of phone snubbing is commonplace here in Wagga and across the world.
Now, a local study will analyse the social impacts of the modern phenomena to understand the effects being phubbed has on our wellbeing.
CSU Wagga associate professor in the school of computing, mathematics and engineering Yeslam Al-Saggaf, the survey's lead researcher, said there are several effects of being ignored for a phone.
"It can have a huge impact," he said.
"The consequences are grave."
Effects of phubbing include feeling ostracised and excluded in social situations.
"It's been found that phubbing can cause anxiety and it can lead to depression," Mr Al-Saggaf said.
"And that can also trigger feelings of loneliness.
"Overall, it can lower the levels of satisfaction with life."
A Wagga local of 19 years, Mr Al-Saggaf said the biggest factor is addiction - to phones, social media and gaming.
Closely following that is the fear of missing out and the reactive feeling of loneliness and boredom that can be brought on by being phubbed yourself.
With an ever growing societal dependence on phones, phubbing may not go away anytime soon.
"I think it will continue and I think it will worsen," Mr Al-Saggaf said.
"The more young people become so dependent on their smartphones, the less they become capable of engaging in authentic conversations that are spontaneous and complex."
Especially, Mr Al-Saggaf said, as technology evolves.
"I have been phubbed by my partner all the time for her smartwatch now," he said.
While phubbing can negatively affect adults, the impact is perhaps more severe on children who can then model the behaviour and prioritise technology.
"And that addiction also can lead to other forms of inappropriate behaviour like cyber bullying and becoming aggressive towards others online," Mr Al-Saggaf said.
"And then [children] also feel rejected and unloved when they are ignored by their parent."
Mr Al-Saggaf said that schools around NSW banning the use of phones are doing their students a favour and supported the policy being implemented across the state.
"Children are the most vulnerable," he said.
Local smartphone users aged 18-24 and parents of smartphone users can now take part in the CSU survey.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
