The Daily Advertiser

CSU Wagga research to investigate the social impact of 'phubbing' or phone snubbing

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
September 14 2022 - 8:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CSU Wagga researchers Dr Rachel Hogg and associate professor Yeslam Al-Saggaf are hoping to shed light on how phubbing affects our wellbeing. Picture supplied

If you've ever looked down at your phone in the middle of a face-to-face conversation or ignored a question to answer a text, you've unknowingly taken part in 'phubbing'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.