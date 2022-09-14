The Daily Advertiser

Unbeaten tag not a factor in Gundagai's title quest

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated September 14 2022 - 6:25am, first published 12:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gundagai captain-coach Luke Berkrey doesn't believe headed into the grand final unbeaten adds any more pressure to Sunday's big game.

Gundagai are looking to become the first team to go through the Group Nine season unbeaten in 18 years however captain-coach Luke Berkrey insists it adds no extra pressure heading into Sunday's grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.