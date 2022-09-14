Unbeaten tag not a factor in Gundagai's title quest

Gundagai are looking to become the first team to go through the Group Nine season unbeaten in 18 years however captain-coach Luke Berkrey insists it adds no extra pressure heading into Sunday's grand final.
Instead they are just focusing on the task at hand as Young look to reverse a two-point loss in the major semi-final at Equex Centre.
"It doesn't carry any extra weight," Berkrey said. "It is still just a game on Sunday that we have to nail.
"What has happened before us is all out the window now. It all comes down to 80 minutes on Sunday."
Being unbeaten isn't something the team has focused on.
Instead they just want to cap off another strong season.
"We haven't spoken about it but deep down I'm sure it is something the guys would love to do," Berkrey said.
"We'd be able to hold it for the rest of our lives if we could go through a whole Group Nine season undefeated but it doesn't hold any extra weight."
READ MORE
Temora went through the 2004 season undefeated, winning all of their games on the way to taking out the Clayton Cup.
However that prize will head to Scone this year with the Tigers held to a draw by Albury before their clash with Young was abandoned after Anzac Park flooded.
While the Tigers are yet to taste defeat Berkrey is looking for a better performance in the grand final, especially after there were plenty of big momentum changes in the major semi-final.
Gundagai jumped out to handy leads twice in the game before Young fought back and just missed out on securing the first spot in the grand final.
"It was a game that was a bit a yo-yo at times, it just kept swinging either way, so we will certainly be looking to start very fast again," Berkrey said.
"We had a good start last time but let them back in too cheaply so we really want to nail the start and keep the foot on the throat."
Berkrey was captain as Gundagai went on to take the 2020 title, and was also part of their 2018 premiership success, however he has a bigger role coming into this grand final.
After being co-coach last year, the 30-year-old took on the role solo this year and hopes he can reward the club with another premiership.
"It is just pleasing that we've got to another grand final after all the work that gets done around us," Berkrey said. "Obviously the players have to work really hard to get to where we are but there's a lot of people behind the scenes who do a lot of hard work and it's just as good for them as it is for us."
Gundagai also brings plenty more experience into the grand final.
It will be the sixth time in the last seven grand finals for the club has been involved after they were beaten by eventual premiers Tumut in the dramatic 2019 preliminary before no finals series was played last year due to COVID restrictions.
They've won three of them while Young are through to their first in 24 years and only two of their team has won a first grade grand final.
Berkrey believes their grand final experience is another real positive
"It is something that I think will really help but if you go through their team while they might not have a lot of guys who have played in Group Nine grand finals they've certainly played in some big games," he said.
"Especially through Mitch and Tyler (Cornish). You play NRL for a reason, because you are a very good player, so those guys have plenty of experience and they've got experience in the right places.
"That is not going to be a worry for them."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.