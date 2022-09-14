Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong club legend Luke Walsh is no stranger to playing in grand finals for the Lions with the midfielder looking to win premiership number nine when his side faces Collingullie-Glenfield Park on Saturday.
Walsh was a member of the Lions 2004-06 and 2008-11 premiership sides as well as winning a premiership with North Wagga in 2019 and is excited about the opportunity to run out in another grand final.
"It is exciting actually," he said.
"I'm pretty keen and it's hard not to let your mind drift to 2.30 on Saturday, but I'm just doing my best to focus on what I can do and just enjoy the week.
"It's a good time of year, the weather is good and everyone in the town is excited.
"I'm just looking forward to it."
MORE SPORT NEWS:
The Lions last played in the Riverina League grand final in 2011 where they defeated Coolamon with Walsh, Jesse Lander and Jacob Olsson members of that premiership winning side while captain Ben Walsh played in the 2010 premiership.
Walsh said that the past hadn't really been discussed and that the side was focusing on writing their own history.
"The past hasn't really come up," he said.
"We haven't really discussed it at all really.
"We are just focusing on this group and this year and what we can do, writing our own history I suppose."
Walsh said it would be satisfying to win premiership number nine, but said his main motivating factors were to help his teammates get a medal who haven't yet experienced premiership success.
"It would be a nice achievement and it would be very satisfying," he said
"But I think I find more motivation in what other people would get out of it.
"Obviously I want to win and it would be nice on a personal level, but I think for family, friends and supporters of the club and some of the fellas in the team who haven't won one yet they are more my motivation.
"My kids are excited and its those things that would probably mean as much or more than just another medal for myself."
The Lions took a 43-point win when the two sides met in the second semi-final a fortnight ago, however Walsh believed it would be a much tighter contest on Saturday against the Demons.
"It will be a good contest," he said.
"Everytime we have played them it's been tough, we did get away from them in the second semi.
"But I think the two contests before that were more a true reflection of the two sides.
"It will be fast and it's going to be contested, they have got some good ball winners and we've got good ball winners as well.
"It will be pretty physical I reckon and I'm looking forward to it."
Walsh returned for the Lions qualifying final against Coolamon after managing a knee injury throughout the season and feels like his body is ready to go for another grand final.
"Having another week off has definitely helped," he said.
"I haven't had the greatest output in the qualifying final or the second semi, but I've been finding more confidence in the body in the last couple of weeks just getting through the games.
"Having that extra week off I feel as good as ever now and feeling really fit, fresh and ready to go.
"I've got that confidence back in my knee now, so hopefully just get out there and play my role hopefully."
It is an exciting day for the Lions with their under 17s netball side also playing off in a grand final with Walsh hoping the Ganmain supporters can get there early to cheer the girls on.
"We've got our under 17s girls playing in the morning," he said.
"So hopefully we get a good crowd there early and get those girls over the line.
"That would be a good start to the day for the club, then everyone stick around and hopefully have a ripping contest in first grade."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.