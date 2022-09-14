The Daily Advertiser

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong's Luke Walsh will be looking to win his eighth Riverina League premiership when his Lions clash with Collingullie-Glenfield Park on Saturday

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 14 2022 - 1:00am
Ben Walsh, Luke Walsh and Jesse Lander all won premierships during the Lions period of dominance and will be looking to lead Ganmain to their first flag since 2011. Picture by Les Smith

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong club legend Luke Walsh is no stranger to playing in grand finals for the Lions with the midfielder looking to win premiership number nine when his side faces Collingullie-Glenfield Park on Saturday.

