WAGGA trainer Gary Colvin admitted it was a great relief to gain a slot in the $2 million Kosciuszko.
Colvin only had to wait until 5.30pm on Friday afternoon for the phone call to come through.
He was at the Union Club Hotel, where one of Another One's part-owners is the publican, and was quickly able to strike a deal with North Curl Curl punter Robert Watson,
"It was very good. A couple of blokes, he and his father, from Curl Curl. Good blokes," Colvin said.
"I just said look this is the deal 50-50, no negotiating or anything and they rang back pretty quick and did the deal.
"It was about 5.30pm on Friday. I had just walked into the pub and had a beer. They said we like the social side and I said well you've come to the right stable. We can accommodate you there."
Another One is nominated to trial at both Canberra on Friday and at Wagga on Saturday. Colvin's preference is to stay at home and will wait to see the weather over the next 24 hours before making his decision.
With a slot in the Kosciuszko now secured, Colvin said the pressure had been lifted.
"I'd hate to be one of those blokes still dealing. It happened to me last year and I never got picked up and it's just a hassle. You don't know what to do," Colvin said.
"I'll be able to look after him a bit. He'll have a pretty solid trial but you can do what you want to do now, you don't have to go and show him up."
Saturday's trial at Wagga is shaping up as a good one with last-start Highway Handicap winner Sumdeel and promising galloper Participator also expected to feature.
...
COROWA sprinter Front Page worked at home instead of an exhibition gallop at Narrandera on Wednesday.
Trainer Geoff Duryea was initially going to gallop Front Page between races on Wednesday but the timing of his other runners on the day meant it was easier to keep their stable star at home.
The stable reported Front Page galloped well and is on track for the $2 million Kosciuszko on October 15 after being picked up by Karabar punter John Hurley and his syndicate.
Front Page's connections will be hoping it is a case of third time lucky having not made it to raceday when selected the two previous occasions.
...
THE Wagga Town Plate is suddenly looking like one of the form races for the Kosciuszko.
This year's $200,000 feature sprint was taken out by Front Page, with Mnementh and Another One filling out the placings in a Southern District trifecta.
All three horses were snapped up immediately on Friday, along with Canberra sprinter Handle The Truth, who ran fifth.
...
JERILDERIE trainer Phil Sweeney enjoyed a day to remember on Wednesday.
Sweeney enjoyed a metropolitan winner as Neverstandingstill ($17) took out the last, the $55,000 Benchmark 70 F&M Handicap (1000m), at Sandown.
Sweeney had the horse in the nominations for the Highway Handicap in Sydney on Saturday but pulled the right rein as the four-year-old mare continued a strong start to her racing career with a midweek city win.
The win at Sandown came on top of a big day for the stable at Narrandera.
Sweeney finished with a winning treble at Narrandera, including two race quinellas.
Beaujeen ($6.00), Hey Denny ($21) and Decker ($6.00) all landed victories for Sweeney at Narrandera.
...
WAGGA jockey Josh Richards made a winning return to the saddle at Narrandera on Wednesday.
Richards had enjoyed a month off, fresh from winning the Melbourne metropolitan apprentice jockey's title.
He travelled from Melbourne to make his return from a break at Narrandera and it didn't take him long to get back in the swing of things.
Richards combined with his old boss, Scott Spackman, for success with Chillie Cod ($12) in the $30,000 Country Boosted Benchmark 58 Handicap (1000m).
Full credit to all at Narrandera Race Club who helped in hosting the meeting at short notice after it was postponed from Corowa on Tuesday originally.
...
MURRUMBIDGEE Turf Club is expecting more than 5000 race goers on Saturday as they look to kick off their spring with a bang.
The extremely popular Ag Races will start a busy period for the club that will see them host the Wagga picnics, Kurrajong charity day and tradies day in October.
MTC chief executive Jason Ferrario expects a more typical Aggies crowd this year now that restrictions have been eased.
"We would expect something above 5000 and possibly up to 7000," Ferrario said.
"The forecast has improved in the last couple of days."
Ferrario expects all the upcoming race meetings, particularly Kurrajong, to be well-supported.
"When you consider Aggies last year was only half capacity, two weeks later we've got picnics, which hasn't been held for three years, and two weeks later again is Kurrajong, which hasn't been held for three years and is in a new timeslot, a timeslot, fingers crossed, they will get a great day with weather, it's the perfect time of year," he said.
"Kurrajong is also Everest Day in Sydney so it's a big day from a spring carnival point of view.
"We're looking at it as a big four because 13 days after Kurrajong is Tradies and Good Talk charity day. Last year was the first day we held that event and it has potential to grow every year."
MTC has also booked in Christmas Party race day for Saturday November 26 and will hold the Ted Ryder Cup meeting on Friday December 23 this year.
"We've got four months of some really good race days coming up," he said.
...
PROMISING Wantabadgery stayer Lumber Dream will kick off his new campaign at Canberra on Friday.
A couple of Southern District trainers will head to the nation's capital for their meeting.
The Rodger Waters-trained Lumber Dream finished last preparation with an impressive win over 2000 metres on Wagga Town Plate day.
The five-year-old has built a nice record with two wins and five minor placings from 12 starts. He kicks off over 1400m on Friday with Mick Travers in the saddle.
Albury trainer Rob Wellington will also have Saint Henry and Smiler Marshall in, with Jason Lyon set to ride both.
...
GALLOPS
Saturday: Wagga (TAB)
TROTS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Leeton (TAB)
DOGS
Monday: Temora (TAB)
