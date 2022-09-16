Spotlight on people power Advertising Feature

The Squad Wagga team, (L to R) Tom Ness, Bo Carey, Carrissa Hugler and Kyle Breust, celebrating their win for Outstanding Community Organisation at Wagga Business Chamber Crow Awards night. Picture by Jackie Cooper

Putting people and productivity before profit is the mantra for the team at Squad Employment and Training.

It's this approach, coupled with tireless work within the community, which they believe saw them named Outstanding Community Organisation at the Golden Crow Awards.

The team works with Riverina schools free of charge to assist students looking to start work and they work with anyone interested in a career change or to assist job seekers to stand out.



They also work with employment services providers to assist job seekers get into meaningful employment.

Despite this hard work and dedication the team were still surprised by the win.

"We did not expect to win so this was a pleasant surprise worth celebrating," Squad Employment and Training talent and workforce partner Kyle Breust.

"We were very surprised and humbled to be chosen.



"We'd like to thank Serena Hardwick from the Wagga Business Chamber for putting on a great event and also Jen Hand and the entire Wagga Business Chamber Board for their continued support of all local businesses.

"I'd also like to thank all of our business clients for being a continued supporter of our business and being role models for our future skilled generation. Lastly I'd like to thank all of our apprentices and trainees for trusting in Squad to help you achieve the career you desire and working with us to be successful in your chosen field."



Squad Employment and Training (previously ATEL) has been operating for more than 40 years as a non-profit dedicated to building stronger workforces.



There is a small and dedicated team of 30 working across the organisation but in Wagga the team is made up of just four people.



"Squad is about people and productivity, not profit," Kyle said.

"Our aim is to continue to service the Riverina with the highest-quality employment and training of our next generation of apprentices and trainees."



The organisation also offers labour hire, specialised-recruitment services and have an experienced and dedicated human resource team.

