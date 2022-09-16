Celebrating 'exquisite' rail Advertising Feature

Celebrating the Junee Roundhouse's 75th anniversary is about much more than just the building.

The town was built around the railway and most likely wouldn't exist if the railway didn't decide to establish itself there in 1947.

"The town and railway go together, they're part of each other," Roundhouse Rail Museum chairperson Gail Commens said.

Gail's pride in the largest complete roundhouse in the Southern Hemisphere stems from its world-class historical exhibits, which showcase heritage items which may be the only ones of their kind remaining today.



With five rooms of memorabilia, including a large working train model layout that takes up a room, there is plenty to see.

"It really is exquisite, even if I do say so myself," Gail said.

It's this pride which will infuse the entire slew of celebratory events from October 1 to 3.

Planning for the event has been underway for the past 18 months, by a small yet dedicated team of volunteers who have been working hard to bring the event to life.



"There's only about 15 or 16 people planning it and bringing everything together," Gail said.

"Everyone has been working really hard."

While the event is celebrating the Roundhouse, it encompasses the entire region.

"(It's) not just here at the roundhouse, we wanted to and have involved the whole shire," Gail said.



The Junee Roundhouse 75th anniversary celebration runs from October 1 to 3. Entry to the Roundhouse Rail Museum is free for the weekend thanks to NSW Government funding, in association with RHTA.

Gail is hoping to see about 5000 people visit across the weekend, and with the launch of the "passport," the benefits will be felt across the entire town.



Visitors pick up a passport when they visit and get it stamped across businesses in town. When they come back on Monday evening, the person with the most stamps into all different events will win a prize.

Another highlight for Gail is the attendance of a 95-year-old gentleman who had worked there when the roundhouse first opened.

There will also be a "rail and fog" photography session run by member and train enthusiast Professor Ian Grey.



Other things to see include a large working model of a Bethungra Spiral in the auditorium of the Ex-Services Club, a large collection of classic cars be at the Roundhouse and 1940s-dress suitcase races.



Dinner on Friday will feature the Kapooka Army Band, who will also play at the museum across the weekend.

