Hundreds more people are waiting for surgery at Wagga Base Hospital than last year, the latest health data has revealed.
The Bureau of Health Information (BHI) yesterday released its latest quarterly report tracking NSW's public health services performance, which showed wait lists for non-urgent elective surgery increased statewide.
The report found there were 3594 patients ready for surgery at Wagga Base who were still waiting during the April-June quarter, up 914 on the previous year.
It was the longest wait list in the BHI's major hospitals category, which includes 20 facilities across the state like Campbelltown, Dubbo and Lismore.
Murrumbidgee Local Health District chief executive Jill Ludford said the increased wait list for non-urgent surgeries was the result of a backlog after the COVID-19 pandemic. "Our district remains committed to performing those procedures that were delayed as soon as possible and I thank the community for their patience during this challenging time," Ms Ludford said.
The report also found the number of Wagga Base Hospital patients who waited longer than the recommended time for surgery has almost doubled since the beginning of the year.
At the end of June, there were 456 patients who were waiting longer than recommended time for surgery, compared to 273 people at the end of March.
The median wait time for non-urgent surgery at Wagga Base was 360 days, 35 days longer than last year and the longest on record.
Despite this, close to 100 per cent of urgent elective surgeries were completed on time at Wagga Base Hospital.
Patients who had urgent elective surgery in Wagga waited a median of 14 days, three days less than the same time last year.
The BHI report was released as MLHD announced most elective surgeries scheduled on the Queen's public holiday next week will go ahead. The one-off public holiday to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II had cast uncertainty on whether health services would reschedule services.
However, a statement released yesterday confirmed there would be "minimal disruption to services" across the local health district and the majority of elective surgeries would continue as planned.
Most outpatient clinics across the district will also still be open and available to those with appointments.
Ms Ludford said anyone who was waiting for a non-urgent elective surgery should notify their doctor if their condition changes.
The statement was released after NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard urged all local health districts to continue with scheduled surgeries.
Mr Hazzard said the request was part of a program to complete backlogged surgeries which were postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wait times for elective surgeries had increased across the state according to BHI's report.
Of the 98,625 patient who were on the non-urgent elective surgery wait list at the end of the quarter, close to 19,000 had waited longer than recommended.
Half of patients who had non-urgent elective surgery between April and June had waited close to a year.
BHI acting chief executive Hilary Rowell said there were still more surgeries conducted this quarter than the beginning of the year.
