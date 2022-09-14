More details from Queen Elizabeth II's visit to Wagga continue to unfold as residents share their memories and historians uncover archives.
Judy Buik, 81, was one of the 15,000 school children who crammed into Robertson Oval at Bolton Park to greet the Queen in 1954.
Adorned with white crepe paper, she and the other students from Wagga - in red and blue crepe paper - created a Union Jack formation at the oval, erupting in cheers when the Queen arrived.
Mrs Buik said the noise from the students was unimaginable.
"I can remember quite a bit," she said.
"There was a lot of noise, all the sounds you could imagine."
She also remembers singing 'Elizabeth of England' to the Queen, a performance described as the "most moving moment of the tour" by a radio commentator, according to Charles Sturt University regional archives manager Wayne Doubleday.
"I could still sing it today," Mrs Buik said.
In a series of articles written in 2011, Mr Doubleday wrote that hundreds of children collapsed from the heat that day. The next day, the Sunday Telegraph said 500 children fainted while waiting for the Queen.
"I can't say whether that's factually correct, but it made for a good story," he said.
"It was a hot day and the kids were made to stand around and wait for the Queen."
The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh arrived at Robertson Oval from the showgrounds, where there was an exhibition of sheep, wool classing, and wood chopping.
Most likely organised by what was then called the Murrumbidgee Pastoral Association, Mr Doubleday said the display was set up to showcase Wagga's agricultural industries.
"It was to show the types of produce in the Riverina at the time," he said.
"That's why we have that photo of the queen walking by a row of sheep on display."
It was here the Queen had to deflect a "six-inch woodchip" from hitting her with her umbrella, when lead axeman Ron Greentree from Canowindra demonstrated a standing chop on a 14 inch log.
