COLLINGULLIE-Glenfield Park co-captain Steve Jolliffe has revealed the Demons playing group will be playing for co-coach Nick Perryman in Saturday's Riverina League grand final.
Perryman will miss Saturday's decider against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong at Narrandera Sportsground with a broken arm that he sustained against the Lions in the second semi-final.
Jolliffe says the Demons will be out to win it for the sidelined Perryman on Saturday.
"One hundred per cent. He works hard all year, he's the coach, does everything for you, rings and looks after you, if you've got a good coach you always love playing for them. It makes a big difference," Jolliffe said.
"I think that's also why you play a bit better too, to help your mate out that's sacrificed his body, put it on the line and obviously came away with a broken arm.
"It makes it sweeter when you win for him and put in a good effort for him as well. I'm pretty sure everyone will be doing that this weekend, putting in a good effort for Nick."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Jolliffe is now back home on the farm and returned to Collingullie-GP this season after a second stint with Wodonga Raiders that was ravaged by COVID.
The 30-year-old boasts a strong record at his home club, having made it to the grand final in each of his four seasons at senior level.
He won back-to-back Farrer League premierships with Collingullie in 2009-10 and then returned home midway through the 2017 season, where the Demons went down to Leeton-Whitton in the grand final.
With a NEAFL flag at Queanbeyan also under his belt, Jolliffe will be looking to win his fourth senior premiership on Saturday.
The classy midfielder has loved being back at Collingullie.
"It's the home club so I know pretty much everyone here," he said.
"I've played all my juniors at 'Gullie. The Perrymans, Kennedys, they were all around when I was still a young bloke as well. I think I was playing first grade when the Perrymans were all running around as little kids.
"It was pretty much inevitable that I was always going to come back."
Jolliffe acknowledged the Demons have the task ahead of them if he is to win a fourth senior flag.
"Obviously a setback the first final against Ganmain but in the end, they're a very good side," he said.
"They were way too good on the day. It honestly felt like men playing boys to be honest.
"If you look at our team, we're very young and I don't think many of them had played finals. For them to have to come out and face Ganmain in the first final was always going to be a tough ask. Obviously we didn't perform the way we wanted to but Ganmain didn't let us perform the way we wanted to either.
"On the weekend (just gone) everyone was fired up and I think everyone knew what had to be done after playing in the first final. You've got to step up and bring it otherwise you'll get left behind and shown up.
"The young blokes and everyone stepped up and showed what they can do, now we've just got to carry it into next week."
Jolliffe says pressure will be the key to the grand final.
"It's obviously the pressure. The game's going to be won by whoever applies the most pressure," he said.
"Tackling pressure is literally how games are won, everything comes on the back of that. I'd say they will be saying the exact same thing.
"Everyone knows what the game's going to be like, it's going to be high intensity, there's going to be a lot of hard contested ball won."
Jolliffe and Matt Klemke have stepped up to share the captaincy in Perryman's absence. It's a role he has enjoyed taking on.
"I loved every second of it," he said.
"I probably thrive on a bit more of that stuff, when you have a bit of a leadership role.
"I feel like a Dad in the group as it is, I'm pretty old compared to everyone, I think there's only three of us over 30. So you do feel like the dad in the group.
"On the weekend it was good to have the captaincy, obviously it's shattering for Nick though, you don't want that."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.