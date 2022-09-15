The Daily Advertiser

Wagga locksmith says residents can prevent crime by ramping up security

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated September 15 2022 - 2:53am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga locksmith and Keys 4 Cars owner Jay Skinner says calls have increased as residents seek services as crime ramps up across the city. Picture by Madeline Begley

A Wagga locksmith says more residents have been requesting his services in recent weeks in a bid to upgrade their home security as break and enter and theft crimes soar across the city's suburbs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.