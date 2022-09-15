A Wagga locksmith says more residents have been requesting his services in recent weeks in a bid to upgrade their home security as break and enter and theft crimes soar across the city's suburbs.
Keys 4 Cars locksmith Jay Skinner said every Wagga resident should have a good lock on their main front door as well as a deadlock and security cameras to combat opportunists.
In recent weeks Mr Skinner said he has had an increase in calls from residents wanting to add deadbolts to their homes or needing their cars reprogrammed after their keys were stolen so the keys can't work anymore.
"Another option is putting in safes so that people can lock up their keys at night," Mr Skinner said.
"Just in the last few weeks, there's been a lot more calls for people to get better locks put on their doors."
Just in the last six weeks police charged seven teenagers with property crime offences in Wagga.
Officers attached to the Riverina Police District established Strike Force Olwen in August to track and monitor four young people identified as suspects.
Those four young people were later charged with property offences.
Another three young people were charged with property, traffic and drug offences last week.
A campaign was also rolled out across Wagga schools last month in a bid to combat the ongoing property crime offences plaguing the city.
Riverina Police District Inspector Jill Gibson had told The Daily Advertiser that property crime in Wagga has been an issue in recent weeks.
To combat opportunistic crimes, Inspector Gibson told residents to keep their doors locked and keys hidden.
Mr Skinner said residents can also seek permission from their real estate to have their locks changed so their tenants don't have a key to their house.
"A lot of people don't realise that you can actually do that and it's a big safety issue," he said.
Mr Skinner moved to Wagga a year ago with his wife and business partner and had been shocked when the crime began to ramp up.
Now, he is warning residents to be vigilant.
"Make sure you're front door is locked, even if you're just in your back yard."
Just last week Mr Skinner was requested to reprogram a car after the car keys were stolen from a home in Tolland in broad daylight whilst the occupant was in her backyard.
"As long as you keep your doors locked, even during the daytime, and don't rely on your screen doors alone," he said.
Mr Skinner said locking the doors is the number one deterrent.
"If someone comes up to your door and it's locked, they're not going to sit there trying to get it, they're going to walk off," he said.
Mr Skinner said residents should also avoid leaving their keys in obvious places like near the entrance of their home.
"If they're determined they're going to take it, but if you make it more difficult they'll usually kick rocks and leave."
