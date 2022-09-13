The Cootamundra-Gundagai Regional Council is on the brink of an historic demerger, and it has revealed a bold new plan to fast-track the process.
Late last month, Minister for Local Government Wendy Tuckerman announced the council, which was forced to merge in 2016, would be returned to its previous two local government areas of Cootamundra and Gundagai.
However, the minister indicated this would not take place until the next council elections in September 2024.
Cootamundra-Gundagai mayor Charlie Sheahan said he believed it could happen much sooner.
An alternative plan, unanimously supported by councillors, has now been presented to the minister and argues the demerger could take place in a fraction of the two-year time frame.
"I developed a discussion paper and sent it to the minister, outlining a possible interim process for the demerger," Cr Sheahan said.
"Through discussions with senior staff, we thought it was quite doable to have two independent operations up and running within a three-month period."
Cr Sheahan's proposal also offered a solution to community representation until the next council elections.
"We could make use of a resolution passed at our first meeting in January, which allows a count back system to fill any vacancies in council rather than go to a by-election," he said.
"If we wanted greater representation on the two new councils, we could use [past] candidates to effectively make two councils of six."
The proposal also calls for a manager to be appointed by the minister to oversee the division and the operation of both councils up until 2024.
Cr Sheahan believes timeliness and community representation are key.
"I'm trying to offer a way where councillors can remain in place and play an active role in the demerger process," he said.
"I believe that is important rather than the community seeing the government dictating to them."
Ms Tuckerman acknowledged receipt of Mr Sheahan's correspondence and said she was "considering his proposal, as well as a range of alternate options available for this process."
"I will update Mayor Sheahan, as well as the communities of Cootamundra, Gundagai and the surrounds in due course," Ms Tuckerman said.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
