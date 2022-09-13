Members of local government and the business community from across the region will converge on Wagga over the next two days to consider the future of energy use and its production in rural and regional Australia.
Run by the Riverina Eastern Regional Organisation of Councils (REROC), the Energy and Innovation conference will see a number of speakers share the latest energy innovations at The Range Function Centre.
REROC chief executive Julie Briggs said the event will "look at a wide variety of new technologies" and would also "provide people with tips and tricks on how to be more energy efficient".
The timing of the conference is very poignant given soaring inflation and ongoing debates about the viability of electric vehicles outside of metropolitan areas.
It was initially planned for last year, before being postponed twice due to COVID.
Ms Briggs said while the conference was not directly aimed at discussing issues in the energy sector, topics such as the viability of electric vehicles across the region would likely be raised.
"The UTS will be at the event with electric vehicles," she said.
"Members from REVOLT [Riverina Electric Vehicle Owners Likers Testers] will also be there with their electric cars and Chris Dalitz from REVOLT will be talking about the good, the bad and the ugly in running an electric vehicle."
Ms Briggs said REROC was also "working with the sustainable councils and communities group to develop business cases to install 'Destination Chargers' into our LGAs".
Under the scheme, the state government is offering incentives to encourage councils to install more electric vehicle chargers.
Coolamon mayor, and member of the REROC executive, Dave McCann will be attending the event and said the conference was designed around what rural NSW will look like in the future.
"There is a concern in the rural areas that as we move further forward towards renewables and get rid of petrol and diesel powered vehicles, that people want to know what the answer is for farming and the heavy vehicle industry," Cr McCann said.
