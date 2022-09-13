PREMIERSHIP-winning apprentice jockey Josh Richards will return to the Southern District for three rides at Narrandera on Wednesday.
The Corowa race meeting on Tuesday was lost due to the waterlogged nature of the track but Narrandera Race Club stepped up and agreed to host the seven-race card on Wednesday.
Richards had agreed to ride at the Corowa meeting originally for the Hayes stable but the meeting has since been transferred, those horses scratched, leaving the Melbourne-based apprentice with just three rides.
It will be Richards first day back at the races after a month off and he's hoping he can return a winner.
"It would have been nicer to been at Corowa but yeah I'm just looking forward to get back riding again," Richards said.
"I've had a bit of a break and I'm keen to get back in the swing of it again and get back to the races.
"I'm looking forward to getting stuck back in."
Richards finished his apprenticeship with a bang, claiming the Melbourne metropolitan apprentice jockey's title.
He took three weeks off for a Queensland holiday and has been back riding trackwork in Melbourne for a week as he looks to gain some momentum heading into the spring carnival.
"It wasn't the best timing to go on a break but it had been a long few years," he said.
"It will be take a bit to get going again. It's actually really hard to get going again. There's that many riders and you've got to ride track work for two weeks before people will give you rides again."
With three of Richards' six original rides scratched, he will partner Ali's Choice and Malabar Jack for Andrew Dale and Chillie Cod for his old boss, Scott Spackman.
Richards hopes there is a winner among his three rides.
"I was going there to ride a couple for Hayes' and then I rang up a couple of other trainers and was able to pick up a good book of rides I thought," he said.
"It would be really nice to come back a winner at my first meeting back.
"It will be nice to get that first meeting out of the way with a few handy rides. Hopefully it's a good return."
The seven-race card at Narrandera gets underway with the first at 1.04pm.
Kosciuszko contender, the Geoff Duryea-trained Front Page, will gallop between races at Narrandera.
