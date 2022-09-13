A Marrar man who threatened to have his friends visit a Wagga mechanic and drag him on the ground face-down has been jailed.
Harley David Armstrong, 30, appeared in Wagga Local Court on Monday for sentencing after pleading guilty to one charge of stalk or intimidate intending to cause fear of physical or mental harm.
Armstrong also pleaded guilty to one charge of using offensive language in public, three charges of driving while disqualified and two charges of driving with the drug methamphetamine present in his system.
A statement of police facts said Armstrong sent text messages to the 52-year-old mechanic after he had completed work to fix his mother's BMW without complaints.
Armstrong has been in custody since being arrested in May for allegedly taking part in the supply of meth in two Riverina towns, with those charges due to be heard again in two weeks' time.
Armstrong, who knew the mechanic from him helping to fix his own car, texted on May 11 last year that the Wagga man was a "low life thievin' dog" and he knew "plenty of rough f-----g sick in the head" people.
"I'll get one or two of them to come to your place ... so they can drag ya ugly f-----g face across the ground and get out of you what you owe to me and my family," Armstrong texted while located at Maxwell.
The victim felt scared for the safety of himself and his family and contacted police.
In court on Monday, Armstrong's solicitor Zac Tankard attempted to have the charges dealt with under a mental health diversion.
"Should we lock him up or should we get to the root of the problem, which is drugs and mental health?" Mr Tankard said.
"It's a combo of PTSD, major depressive disorder and psychosis at some points; his [family] say for a lot of the time he is off the planet and hearing voices."
Magistrate Halburd asked if those symptoms could be caused "by virtue of using meth every day".
Mr Tankard said his client's drug use was to cope with mental health issues and it had taken a lot of work to get him to understand the driving charges were real and not a police "conspiracy".
Magistrate Halburd denied the mental health diversion and sentenced Armstrong to nine months in jail.
Armstrong received a non-parole period of five months to expire on October 8 due to needing to attend drug and mental health treatment.
"This is a serious example [of intimidation] by sending text messages to someone, threatening to get people to pay him a visit and drag him around the ground," Magistrate Halburd said.
In other news
Armstrong was charged with using offensive language between 9.02am and 9.30am on March 10 last year in Northcott Parade in Mount Austin.
Police observed two people in a vehicle with one of its rear tyres worn down below wear indicators.
Armstrong got out of the driver's seat and told police "Can you f-----g give me a jump start or what?"
After being warned in relation to offensive language, Armstrong replied "I can swear it's freedom of f-----g speech you know"
"So what now you're gonna falsify f----g records to get me for something are you," Armstrong said when told of his vehicle defect.
Magistrate Halburd said Armstrong's mental health and drug issues were a "chicken and egg" situation but the community was at risk every time Armstrong used meth.
"He tells community corrections he takes meth every day and continues to drive. He's got it into his head that he was able to drive, which is maybe due to mental health," Magistrate Halburd said.
"The police told him he could not drive and he kept doing it. It's entirely inappropriate to divert this case from the criminal system."
Armstrong was given a 12-month community corrections order and 12 months disqualified from driving for the traffic offences and no further punishment for the offensive language.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.