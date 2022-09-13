A Wagga man accused of using a firearm to rob a Junee service station has refused to appear in court for the second day in a row.
Zack Abraham Leroy, 27, of Ashmont, was due to appear before Wagga Local Court on Tuesday on one charge of robbing $647.15 and a cash register from the Illabo Road Shell station on August 31 while armed with a dangerous weapon.
After waiting for Mr Leroy to appear via videolink, a Junee jail corrections officer appeared instead.
Magistrate Christopher Halburd said Mr Leroy had refused to appear on Monday and had made threats towards officers and asked if the same thing had happened again yesterday.
"He's still pretty agile and volatile; he's made multiple threats to staff already since breakfast," the officer responded.
Magistrate Halburd said he would not ask for officers to be put in danger and adjourned the matter until Monday.
"Tell him until he comes to court there is nothing we can do to move his matter forward," Magistrate Halburd told the officer.
