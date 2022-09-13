Weekend teammates Molly Surian and Marwa Sulaiman will run out against each other tomorrow in the Combined Wagga Wagga High Schools Sports Association Shipard Shield football final.
Mater Dei captain Surian and Wagga Wagga High School captain Sulaiman play together for the Wagga City Wanderers but will be opponents at Gissing Oval tonight.
The year 12 students said delays leading into the final have given them more time to enjoy their last chance to play soccer for their school.
"I am nervous but it's also exciting just being able to represent the school for the last time so it should be fun," Surian said.
Recent wisdom teeth surgery meant that Surian was unsure if she would be able to play in the final after delays, but a speedy recovery means she'll be able to lead her team out.
Meanwhile at Wagga High, the game has been the talk of the school for the past week.
Sulaiman said excitement has been growing and she's had plenty of conversations about if the team will be able to make it back-to-back shields.
"It's the last game for some of us, so it's exciting," she said.
Mater Dei will be focusing on backline pressure to help keep the Wagga High strikers out of shooting range.
"Our front line's going to have to work extremely hard to get through their defence, because they do have some strong players who I am aware of who I have played with this season myself," Surian said.
"So it's going to be hard, but I reckon we could just squeeze those few extra goals in on them," she said.
The more experienced Mater Dei side will head in as favourites, but Sulaiman believes her youthful team have the skills to take out the shield.
"I think it's going to be a close game. Our front like is so strong and I do trust them, and we play as a team. We communicate and we have really skilful players, so we have a big chance to win," she said.
Football Wagga development officer Liam Dedini said he's enjoyed watching rivalry build in the Shipard Shield competition, with many players from different schools playing together of a weekend for the Wagga City Wanderers.
"There's a little bit of talk going around training, so they're happy to finally get to play against each other," Dedini said.
He predicts it will be a close game forced into extra time by a 2-2 draw by the final siren.
"I think Mater Dei will get the job done in extra time. They've got a more rounded, well-structured team, which I think they might be able to last a little bit longer and get the job done," Dedini said.
"But I wouldn't be surprised if Wagga High did get up, I think it's just going to be a cracking game."
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist at The Daily Advertiser.
