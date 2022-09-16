Spacious family home

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
This beautifully presented, low-maintenance home is situated in the popular family-friendly suburb of Bourkelands.
It's perfectly positioned within close proximity to the South City Shopping Centre, local day care centres and primary schools.
Featuring a spacious lounge room, rumpus room and generous all-weather alfresco area there's plenty of living space.
The contemporary kitchen features a dishwasher, gas stove top, wall oven and an abundance of storage.
With four bedrooms, the main offers an expansive outlook over Bourkelands with ample robe space and an ensuite.
The family bathroom has a separate toilet and a deep-soaking tub.
Year-round comfort is assured with ducted heating and cooling which services the entire home.
The two-car-remote garage offers internal access to the kitchen.
"Perfect for the investor, the home is currently leased for $495 per week until February 11, 2023," selling agent Madison Watson said.
"However, there is potential for the rent to be increased to $530 to $550 a week, based on current market conditions and demand.
"This is an opportunity not to be missed if you are an investor looking to start or expand your portfolio."
