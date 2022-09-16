BED 4 | BATH 1 | CAR 4
Situated on 6.698 hectares, 62 Old Bomen Road presents a unique opportunity for lifestyle living or industrial development.
Suited to a multitude of uses and zoned REZ (Regional Enterprise Zone) within the Special Activation Precinct, this property has a lot to offer. It would be ideal for horse agistment, has the potential for subdivision or industrial development (subject to council approval).
There's also a huge, powered shed with workshop.
The house itself exudes a warm and welcoming ambience with classic farmhouse charm.
The central living hub features a sunlit lounge room with a raked ceiling and a woodfire. The lounge room wraps around to the meals area and the kitchen.
There's also an additional living space/rumpus room off the main bedroom.
The home has four spacious bedrooms, the main with dual walk-in robes and the rest with built-in robes. Throughout the home, large windows frame expansive views.
Wagga's Special Activation Precinct is a dedicated area designed to develop into a thriving business hub, attract businesses and create jobs.
Take advantage of the incentives provided by the Special Activation Precinct to develop the property for industrial use or move in while you make plans.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.