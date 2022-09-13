Mater Dei Catholic College is chasing a historic fourth consecutive Creed Shield win tomorrow in the Combined Wagga Wagga High Schools Sports Association football final against Kildare Catholic College.
Playing in an earlier round of the competition, the teams are well matched with Kildare captain Max Prest believing his team has enough experience to take the shield from Mater Dei.
The team features mostly senior student players who Prest said have a physical advantage and will be leaving their all on the field.
"We're pretty much filled with year 12's going out with a bang before finishing our schooling life," he said.
On the other side is Mater Dei co-captain Will English believes his younger team has more than enough skill to keep the school's title alive.
"It's pretty special to be part of the Creed Shield and Kildare have dominated us in everything this year so it would be nice to get something back," English said.
After COVID-19 cut the 2020 competition short, Prest is determined to bring the shield back to Kildare, who he believes would have won last year.
"I think it'd be nice to beat our school rivals and complete the trio of winning Carroll Cup, Hardy Shield, and Creed Shield," he said.
Mater Dei will head into the game favourites and Prest believes as underdogs Kildare have been relieved of pressure to win but English doesn't think the pressure will get to them.
"We've got the skill and hopefully we try harder, have more passion to win," he said.
Now opponents, the pair were teammates for the Wagga City Wanderers, but there's no intention to go easy on old mates.
"There's a bit of rivalry knowing it's one of your ex-teammates, it gives you a bit more hunger to win," Prest said.
Ex-Mater Dei student and Football Wagga development officer Liam Dedini said he'd like to see his old school make it four in a row.
"Mater Dei are defienitely going in as favourites, and I probably do lean towards them, but coaching some of the Kildare boys at Wagga City Wanderers, they're probably more up for the game to be honest," Dedini said.
After making the grand final but being unable to play it last year, Dedini believes Kildare will be out to prove they can take Mater Dei down.
"Kildare may come out and cause a bit of an upset because they're up for it and there's less pressure on them," he said.
This year's competition has been the closest Dedini has ever seen, with better skill and more weekend soccer players featuring in all teams. First grade and under 18 players, particularly from the Wanderers, are scattered through the schools competition, making for better teams and games.
Dedini said with the exception of new to the competition, Austin High School, any of the teams in the Creed Shield could have taken this year's title.
"The standard is quite high this year and it's spread out across all the teams."
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist at The Daily Advertiser.
