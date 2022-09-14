The Daily Advertiser

Estimated re-opening date for Galing Place park pushed back to mid-2023

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated September 14 2022 - 7:30am, first published 4:15am
Sandra Stewart and Bev Zurbo with other frustrated residents outside the fenced off Galing Place park and playground. Picture by Madeline Begley

Residents in a tight-knit Wagga neighbourhood have been left dismayed after finding out their playground and park, which has already been fenced off for 13 months, will stay closed for even longer than anticipated.

