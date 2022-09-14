Residents in a tight-knit Wagga neighbourhood have been left dismayed after finding out their playground and park, which has already been fenced off for 13 months, will stay closed for even longer than anticipated.
Wagga City Council closed the Galing Place park in August 2021 after detecting dangerous concentrations of metals in the soil of the former landfill site.
Nearby families were initially advised the park would re-open by February 2023, but in a recent letter the estimated finishing date for the remediation works is now mid-2023.
Local resident Bev Zurbo says this is a huge blow for the neighbourhood, who have already been impacted significantly by losing their social hub for so long.
"We're just feeling really disgusted because it feels like we're right at the end of the queue for getting anything done," she said.
"The people are looking out their windows at fences and the children have nowhere to play."
Council's manager of environment and regulatory services Mark Gardiner says the site had to be closed while a strategy to remediate the park was established, as it could have been dangerous to allow people in.
He says plans to cap the site with an additional layer of soil have now been finalised and the next step will be tendering for a contractor to conduct the works.
"The timeframes are only estimates at this stage and will be dependent on when the contractor commences and completes the works," Mr Gardiner said.
As part of the works, the playground on the site will also be upgraded and receive additional seating, shade sails and irrigated turf.
Local residents will be contacted in October with a selection of designs for the new playground and asked for their input, Mr Gardiner said.
Ms Zurbo says the promise of an upgraded playground is little consolation considering it now appears the community will go more than two years without access to their park.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
