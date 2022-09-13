The Daily Advertiser
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, September 14

September 13 2022 - 7:30pm
Picture by Yuliyaphoto/Shutterstock

MORE TO FATIGUE THAN SPEED

I strongly doubt that it's the small amount of extra time on the road that is the cause of the reported role of fatigue in crashes on the road ("Road risks", September 9).

