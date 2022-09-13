I strongly doubt that it's the small amount of extra time on the road that is the cause of the reported role of fatigue in crashes on the road ("Road risks", September 9).
The ingredients of driver fatigue are more complex.
I suggest that there are factors much more significant than the speed limit that contribute to fatigue crashes, like initial fatigue, the time of day, illness, the lack of rest stops.
For different reasons I think that 100 could easily become 110 on main roads.
It allows drivers to separate themselves more easily from trucks if their permitted speed is higher.
This is a plus for safety. I doubt that a driver is any less tired because the cruising speed is higher.
There has been a lot of correspondence in the paper calling for the Inland Rail project to be routed around Wagga, rather than connecting to the existing line and virtually cutting the town in half and causing never-ending delays.
In all the discussions one factor seems to have been overlooked; at some point the line has to cross the Murrumbidgee and that will require a new railway bridge, whichever way the line is routed to bypass Wagga.
What is now needed is some discussion concerning the cost of the necessary new bypass line across the river against the cost of raising the Edmondson Street bridge and other necessary alterations.
On Monday at 8.40am, as many people would be aware, the level crossing on Docker St closed. Presumably this was to allow a train to travel along the rail lines, but being so far back in the queue I cannot be sure.
The queue of cars stretched from the crossing past the Urana Street roundabout.
The traffic on Urana Street was also backed up in both directions as the intersection was blocked by cars wanting to turn into Bourke Street.
At a time when so many people are heading into town for work or school this was an eye-opener. How far will these traffic queues be when we are dealing with the up to 3.6km long freight trains predicted for the Inland Rail project?
It is time this train route was reconsidered. It is an illogical step to bring these trains through the heart of Wagga.
Queen Elizabeth II loved trees.
Just this year, she chose the Queen's Green Canopy programme as part of her Platinum Jubilee.
In her 70-year reign, it is estimated the Queen planted more than 1500 commemorative trees, several in Australia's botanical gardens.
For the Jubilee, she chose a Copper Beech to plant at Balmoral Castle.
Sadly, England's trees are dying in vast numbers due to disease and climate change.
In memory of Queen Elizabeth II, and to support her tree planting program, perhaps your readers and their families might consider visiting the Trees in Memoriam page at the Queen's Green Canopy website and purchasing one or more trees to be planted in the UK.
