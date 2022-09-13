Lake Albert are looking to claim their third consecutive division one premiership after securing their spot in Wagga Hockey's grand final on Saturday.
The minor premiers were never in doubt with a dominating 5-1 victory over the third-finishing Harlequins.
Captain Adam Boyd is excited for the upcoming grand final, with a three-peat just one win away.
"We were lucky to finish on top of the ladder, really, and (this week) was probably our best played game of the year, everyone just turned up and it went really well," Boyd said.
Just three weeks ago the scores were reversed in what Boyd said was a self-inflicted 5-2 loss to the Harlequins.
"They beat us twice this year and we beat them twice, but it's nice when we're full-strength we can still beat anyone on our day," he said.
Chris Ninnes was key to Lake Albert's win, scoring two goals and setting up a third in the first half, giving the team room to breathe after the half-time break.
Earning the week off caused a sigh of relief, with nearly half the team unavailable due to weddings and family events this Saturday.
However, Boyd said he personally prefers the momentum of playing a full set of finals and will try to replicate game fitness requirements in training this week.
"There'll definitely be bigger numbers at training, just encouraging people to get their hands on a stick. We might slip in an extra training session next Sunday or something, like we have a game,with the first grade women's team just to keep the feel of the game because two weeks is long enough without touching it," he said.
After dominating the competition for years, Boyd said Lake Albert was put to the test in 2022.
With a target on their backs, they fought hard to remain ahead of the competition, with the return of in-person university classes boosting CSU and Royals competitiveness.
"Everyone knows when they come against us they've got to play their best. So everyone sort of lifts when they're versing us, everyone wants to knock off whoever is on top," Boyd said.
Harlequins and Royals will play this Saturday, vying for the remaining spot in the grand final against Lake Albert.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist at The Daily Advertiser.
