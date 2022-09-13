WAGGA City Wanderers have begun the search for a new coach after Dave Leonard revealed this season was his last in the job.
The Wanderers season came to an agonising end last Saturday when they fell 1-0 to Brindabella, with the winner taking the fourth spot in the CPL finals series.
Leonard revealed afterwards that it was his last game in charge of the Wanderers, ending a four-year stint with the club.
He started as assistant coach of under 23s, before taking over that team the year after as he guided them to back-to-back premierships.
Leonard then had two seasons as head coach of the Wanderers senior men's team.
He said it was time to move on.
"It's a few things," Leonard revealed.
"It's 10 months of my life for the last four years. It's time to pass the baton on.
"I've loved it, I'm going to miss the shit out of the boys but it's time.
"I can't give the job the commitment that it needs now and I need a bit of time back to myself.
"I'll miss it."
Leonard explained that it is the culture at the Wanderers that makes it so hard to leave.
"The culture there, I've only ever witnessed that when I was with United and you don't get it a lot at too many clubs," he said.
"To have that is really, really special and that club has it in spades. That culture is really important to me because that breeds success.
"I've enjoyed my time with them and I'm going to miss the shit out of them."
While the two seasons with the senior team did not result in too much success, Leonard said he leaves satisfied with the job he did.
"I thoroughly enjoyed it and I go away very content," he said.
"I'll definitely be around and see a game here or there. I don't think I'll be able to stay away from it."
The Wanderers put out expressions of interest for all coaching positions on Monday.
