Junee defeats Hanwood in Leonard Cup major semi-final

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated September 13 2022 - 7:53am, first published 4:30am
Amy Flay during Junee's 5-3 win over Hanwood on Sunday. Picture by Madeline Begley

Junee have secured their spot in the Leonard Cup grand final after beating Hanwood 5-3 in extra time on Sunday.

