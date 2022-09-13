Junee have secured their spot in the Leonard Cup grand final after beating Hanwood 5-3 in extra time on Sunday.
Hanwood had led most of the game, before a Junee goal late in the second half evened the score out to 2-2.
Junee coach Craig Duncan said he was confident his team could win after an outstanding season from the Jaguars.
"When the score was even, my assistant, he nearly knocked me over shaking me," Duncan said.
The Jaguars are known for their high-scoring games and goal accuracy, scoring an impressive 89 goals this season.
Strikers Talia White and Amy Hanlon have been integral to Junee's high-scoring style, scoring 27 and 26 goals for the season respectively.
A numbers man, Duncan has been following the team's scoring accuracy, and said that through the season the team went from scoring from one in five shots on goal, to one in two.
"It's not a precious thing on (the players). When we do our training sessions, they're based around those numbers and we can see where we need to improve to try and get that ball in the back of the net," he said.
"We're just trying to work on our strikers getting the ball away from the keepers. So many times you make the keepers look so good because you hit the ball straight at them," Duncan said.
The Jaguars have clicked together this year, prioritising each other and putting in the extra work to succeed.
"They are so sore and they don't normally complain about being sore, but they are from the game because it was very intense," Duncan said.
It isn't only the players hurting after the game, but Duncan too, who said he can't stand still when watching his team play.
Junee now has a week off before they play the winner of this week's preliminary final for the Leonard Cup.
Player unavailability, and sore bodies, leads Duncan to believe the week off will be beneficial to the team.
Initially hoping to play Young in the grand final, Duncan was disappointed to hear they went down 2-1 to Cootamundra in extra time in Sunday's minor semi-final.
He's now shifted his focus to beating who he believes is the best team in the competition.
"It's a hard one because we struggled a little bit against Coota this year, to be honest I reckon Hanwood is the best team, so I'd prefer to play them so the girls can say we beat the best," Duncan said.
Cootamundra and Hanwood will play this weekend for the remaining slot in the Leonard Cup final.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist at The Daily Advertiser.
