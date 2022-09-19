Junee resident Lee Johnston is calling on Wagga City Council and Junee Shire Council to fix Byrnes Road which she says is a "little more than a goat track".
"It's atrocious, not good enough to call a road," she said.
Byrnes Road runs from the Oura Road roundabout in Wagga to Edgar Street in Junee, with the first stretch of the road Wagga City Council's responsibility.
The other half of the road closest to Junee is the responsibility of Junee Shire Council.
Ms Johnston said she has had to replace her front car windscreen twice within 13 months due to the condition of the road causing rogue gravel to flick up and crack the glass.
"I feel for the people who have to travel on it daily, it needs a complete revamp, strong enough to last and accommodate all of the trucks that travel on it," she said.
"Wagga council needs to pull its finger out and sort it out properly," she said.
It's a similar story for Junee mum Chantel Allen who said recent experiences travelling along the road have been 'scary'.
"I travel along there once a week and almost every weekend with my kids," Miss Allen said.
"Recent experiences can be put as scary and extremely dangerous."
Wagga City Council Director Infrastructure Services Warren Faulkner said council is aware of the condition of Byrnes Road which has "deteriorated considerably over the winter months due to wet weather".
"Council currently has one of its jet patcher units on the road and will have the potholes patched up before the next rain event later in the week," Mr Faulkner said.
Wagga council will also resubmit its Fixing Country Roads application that it made in May of 2021 to undertake rehabilitation of the road.
"In particular a two-kilometre section of the road 600m north of the Merino Road roundabout," Mr Faulkner said.
In a statement released by Junee Shire Council in residents to the residents it said Byrnes Road is actively monitored, particularly at the moment with the impacts of the ongoing wet weather.
"Works have been ongoing and will continue on the repair and upgrade of the section of Byrnes Road within the Junee Local Government Area as funding and resources allow," the statement read.
"Recognising that Byrnes Road is a priority road for the community, significant repair and upgrade works have been completed on the roadway within the Junee Local Government Area over the last few years and further funding has been allocated in this year's budget to replace the major drainage culvert and rehabilitate another section of the roadway at the Harefield end."
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
